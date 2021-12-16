Friday’s Time Schedule

Sports
Associated Press
All Times EST
Friday, Dec. 17
College Football
Bahamas Bowl
Nassau, Bahamas

Toledo vs. Middle Tennessee, Noon

Cure Bowl
Orlando, Fla.

N. Illinois vs. Coastal Carolina, 6 p.m.

Top 25 Men’s Basketball

No. 9 Villanova at Creighton, 8 p.m.

Top 25 Women’s Basketball

No. 4 Arizona at Northern Arizona, 6 p.m.

No. 16 South Florida vs. High Point, 7 p.m.

No. 19 Kentucky vs. Morgan State, 7 p.m.

NBA

Miami at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Denver at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Golden State at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

San Antonio at Utah, 9 p.m.

Charlotte at Portland, 10 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Minnesota, 10 p.m.

Memphis at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

NHL

Buffalo at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Vegas at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Dallas at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Washington at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Nashville at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Arizona at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Associated Press

