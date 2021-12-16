Friday’s Time Schedule

|All Times EST
|Friday, Dec. 17
|College Football
|Bahamas Bowl
|Nassau, Bahamas
Toledo vs. Middle Tennessee, Noon
|Cure Bowl
|Orlando, Fla.
N. Illinois vs. Coastal Carolina, 6 p.m.
|Top 25 Men’s Basketball
No. 9 Villanova at Creighton, 8 p.m.
|Top 25 Women’s Basketball
No. 4 Arizona at Northern Arizona, 6 p.m.
No. 16 South Florida vs. High Point, 7 p.m.
No. 19 Kentucky vs. Morgan State, 7 p.m.
|NBA
Miami at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Denver at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
Golden State at Boston, 7:30 p.m.
Milwaukee at New Orleans, 8 p.m.
San Antonio at Utah, 9 p.m.
Charlotte at Portland, 10 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Minnesota, 10 p.m.
Memphis at Sacramento, 10 p.m.
|NHL
Buffalo at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Vegas at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Dallas at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Washington at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Nashville at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Arizona at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
