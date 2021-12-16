Evee scores 24 to lead Rice over Incarnate Word 85-55

Sports
Associated Press35

HOUSTON (AP) — Travis Evee had 24 points, eight rebounds and eight assists as Rice rolled past Incarnate Word 85-55 on Thursday.

Evee hit 6 of 8 3-pointers.

Carl Pierre added 14 points and Mylyjael Poteat had 13 for Rice (7-4).

Drew Lutz scored a season-high 21 points for the Cardinals (2-9).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Associated Press

Related Posts

South Dakota State heads to FCS semifinals this weekend

Associated Press

Bears see all 3 coordinators go on COVID-19 list

Associated Press

South Dakota State heads to FCS semifinals this weekend

Associated Press