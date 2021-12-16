Citizens Oppose Bio-Solid Lagoon

Citizens of one small town in Perry County are raising concerns over a proposed 20 million gallon open septic bio-solid lagoon that’s under construction in Madison Township.

A roundtable discussion was held with candidate for governor Jim Renacci. The proposed lagoon will be a dumping ground for waste solids left over after the water has been separated and purified from sewage.

It would be built on an over 4.5 acre site on County Road 34 for the storage and beneficial use of class “B” Biosolids.

Residents worry this waste could lead to odor, pollution of drinking water and run-off into streams.

One resident that lives across from the proposed lagoon said they moved two years ago hoping to turn their property into an event venue. They worry the lagoon could ruin those plans.



“I hope that it puts awareness out there against these biosolids and the dangers that they cause and if we can stop this pond from being built and stop the usage of these biosolids on the farmlands that raise our food,” said Madison Township Resident Lori Larimer.

Renacci spoke with those in attendance. He says he wants to take-in the concerns of the residents.

“This is really my way of understanding all of the issues, but what I’m hearing is contaminants all the issues that occur when you bring these solids into a lagoon, wildlife, animals, water quality. I think those are all important issues, but again I want to hear everyone out. hear their concerns and get a better understanding,” said Candidate for Governor Jim Renacci.

Citizens hope that more people will speak out against the lagoon in hopes of stopping the spread of this material in Perry County and across the state.

