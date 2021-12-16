Cavaliers’ Okoro enters NBA health and safety protocols

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cavaliers swingman Isaac Okoro entered the NBA’s health and safety protocols Thursday, the team said.

Okoro, who scored 23 points and delivered a highlight-reel dunk over three Houston players in Wednesday night’s win over the Rockets, will be out for an undetermined period.

The Cavaliers said his status will be updated “at the appropriate time.” Earlier this season, forwards Kevin Love and Lauri Markkanen were in the protocols.

One of the team’s best defensive players, the 20-year-old Okoro has scored at least 16 points in his last four games while helping the surprising Cavs reel off five straight wins and improve to 18-12.

The Cavs have been encouraged by Okoro’s development on the offensive end.

Cleveland plays at Milwaukee on Friday night.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports