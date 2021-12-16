A Fan Favorite Dog up for Adoption

A staff favorite at the Muskingum County K9 Adoption Center is this week’s featured dog of the week.

Mia came into the center as a stray in April. Volunteer Doug McQuaid said they estimate that she’s around 4-years-old. He explained why they love her so much.

“Just her personality alone, being so friendly and being able to watch her initiate with other dogs. It’s kind of neat to see her do that. And the other dogs seem to get along with her as well,” said McQuaid.

Mia also still has the playfulness of a puppy and because of her energy and strength wouldn’t be a good fit for a family with young children. She also likes to stop and smell the roses.



“She has the characteristics of a pup. So, you know how pups kind of want to jerk this way and that way, but basically after you get her walking she walks very easily. She likes to go and stop sniff and whatever. She wouldn’t be a dog you’d take out the door and start running,” explained McQuaid.

If you’re interested in adopting Mia you can visit the Muskingum County K9 and Adoption Center.

