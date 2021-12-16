Updated on Thursday, December 16, 2021 at 7:15 AM EST

TODAY: Mostly Cloudy. PM Rain Showers/Thunder. Warm & Windy. High 65°

TONIGHT: Early Rain Showers. Mostly Cloudy. Breezy & Colder. Low 33°

FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Late PM Rain/Thunder. Cooler. High 51°

DISCUSSION:

A warm and windy Thursday across SE Ohio, with highs in the mid to upper 60s this afternoon. Winds will gust from 30 to 40 mph at times, especially this afternoon. A cold front will move in from the west towards the mid to late afternoon. This will bring more widespread rain to the region, but isolated shower chances will be possible as early as late this morning into the early afternoon. A rumble or two of thunder will be possible with the front as we head into the end of the afternoon.

Rain will begin to subside during the first half of the overnight, but clouds will remain through the majority of the overnight. It will remain breezy, with gusts of 20 to 30 mph at times. Colder air will filter in behind the front as we head into the second half of the overnight, with lows bottoming out in the lower 30s.

Skies will see an increase in clouds once again late in the morning on Friday into the afternoon. Our next storm system, will begin to make its way into the region late on Friday into Friday night. Temperatures will be cooler, with highs in the lower 50s Friday afternoon. Rain chances will begin to increase by the late afternoon into the evening on Friday.

More rain will be likely on Friday night and it will continue into the day on Saturday. Rain will be steady and heavy at times, especially on Saturday. Temperatures will top off in the mid 50s Saturday afternoon.

Most of the rain will be out of the region by the end of the overnight on Saturday, but there will be a few snow flake chances late Saturday night into the morning on Sunday, as colder air moves in behind the system. Temperatures will only warm into the mid to upper 30s on Sunday.

We look to dry out and brighten up as we head into the new work week. Temperatures will be much more seasonal, with highs in the low to mid 40s by Monday and Tuesday. Wednesday will be slightly warmer, as highs top off in the mid to upper 40s, under partly cloudy skies.

Have a Great Thursday!

