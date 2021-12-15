Wednesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Apollo-Ridge 39, Derry 36

Bedford 49, Richland 45

Berlin-Brothersvalley 63, North Star 29

Bishop Guilfoyle 55, Greater Johnstown 34

Bishop McCort 78, Central Cambria 35

Canton 34, North Penn-Mansfield 25

Collegium Charter School 59, Renaissance Academy 21

Delone 51, South Western 37

Forest Hills 65, Chestnut Ridge 41

Greenville 63, Saegertown 42

Harriton 49, Baldwin Bryn-Mawr 34

Lancaster Catholic 58, Northern Lebanon 14

Middletown 64, York County Tech 29

Northwestern 39, Youngsville 24

Portage Area 75, Shade 17

Punxsutawney 60, Clearfield 28

Southern Columbia 37, Mount Carmel 32

Susquenita 49, Newport 33

Towanda 55, Williamson 14

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/