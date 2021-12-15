Wednesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Apollo-Ridge 39, Derry 36
Bedford 49, Richland 45
Berlin-Brothersvalley 63, North Star 29
Bishop Guilfoyle 55, Greater Johnstown 34
Bishop McCort 78, Central Cambria 35
Canton 34, North Penn-Mansfield 25
Collegium Charter School 59, Renaissance Academy 21
Delone 51, South Western 37
Forest Hills 65, Chestnut Ridge 41
Greenville 63, Saegertown 42
Harriton 49, Baldwin Bryn-Mawr 34
Lancaster Catholic 58, Northern Lebanon 14
Middletown 64, York County Tech 29
Northwestern 39, Youngsville 24
Portage Area 75, Shade 17
Punxsutawney 60, Clearfield 28
Southern Columbia 37, Mount Carmel 32
Susquenita 49, Newport 33
Towanda 55, Williamson 14
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/