Wednesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abington Heights 63, Hanover Area 28
Bethlehem Freedom 66, Spring-Ford 63
Bishop Shanahan 42, Unionville 41
Cedar Crest 57, Susquehanna Township 32
Clarion Area 59, Moniteau 50
Cochranton 58, Titusville 45
Columbia 70, Annville-Cleona 37
Columbia 70, Schuylkill Valley 37
Danville 56, Lewisburg 48
Ephrata 44, Conrad Weiser 32
Kane Area 54, Brockway 47, OT
Karns City 44, Keystone 24
Littlestown 61, Gettysburg 52
Manheim Township 65, Lancaster McCaskey 55
Mapletown 55, Bentworth 52
Marion Center 39, River Valley 26
Mifflin County 60, West Perry 52
Neumann-Goretti 68, Salesianum, Del. 45
Penns Manor 75, Homer-Center 36
Richland 52, Bedford 49, OT
Scranton 76, Old Forge 62
United 76, Purchase Line 44
West Scranton 67, Forest City 33
West Shamokin 51, Northern Cambria 25
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/