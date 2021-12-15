Wednesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bloom-Carroll 67, Hebron Lakewood 34
Byesville Meadowbrook 46, Coshocton 11
Circleville 48, Chillicothe 35
Columbiana 42, Leetonia 22
Eastlake North 33, Mentor Lake Cath. 26
Grafton Midview 53, Brunswick 38
Ironton St. Joseph 46, New Boston Glenwood 38
Lancaster Fairfield Union 51, Greenfield McClain 34
London Madison Plains 39, Jamestown Greeneview 38
Lorain Clearview 37, Sullivan Black River 35
McConnelsville Morgan 65, Zanesville Maysville 27
Mogadore 51, Warren JFK 26
New Lexington 72, Crooksville 46
Richmond Edison 46, Toronto 31
S. Webster 58, Jackson 46
Salem 30, Beloit W. Branch 29
Sarahsville Shenandoah 71, Caldwell 30
Thornville Sheridan 69, Philo 40
Zanesville W. Muskingum 56, Warsaw River View 25
___
