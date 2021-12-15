Underwood, Charleston visit Stetson

College of Charleston (7-3) vs. Stetson (3-6)

Edmunds Center, DeLand, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Dimitrius Underwood and College of Charleston will battle Rob Perry and Stetson. The senior Underwood is averaging 11.2 points over the last five games. Perry, a junior, has scored 21 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 13.8 over his last five games.

STEPPING UP: Perry is putting up 13.9 points and 5.6 rebounds to lead the way for the Hatters. Complementing Perry is Chase Johnston, who is putting up 12.3 points per game. The Cougars have been led by Underwood, who is averaging 9.7 points, 6.7 rebounds and 2.3 steals.POTENT PERRY: Perry has connected on 28.8 percent of the 52 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 10 for 33 over his last five games. He’s also converted 78.3 percent of his free throws this season.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: College of Charleston is a perfect 5-0 when its defense holds opponents to a field goal percentage of 43.4 percent or less. The Cougars are 2-3 when allowing opponents to shoot any better than that.

LONG-RANGE THREAT: College of Charleston’s Reyne Smith has attempted 78 3-pointers and connected on 43.6 percent of them, and is 19 of 38 over the last five games.

DID YOU KNOW: The College of Charleston offense has scored 82.1 points per game, the 20th-highest figure in Division I. Stetson has only averaged 66.2 points per game, which ranks 226th nationally.

