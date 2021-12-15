Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Akr. Buchtel 91, Akr. East 57

Akr. Ellet 51, Akr. North 19

Akr. Firestone 61, Akr. Kenmore-Garfield 57, OT

Akr. Springfield 54, Sebring McKinley 16

Albany Alexander 64, Bidwell River Valley 49

Alliance Marlington 64, Alliance 59

Amanda-Clearcreek 51, Cols. Hamilton Twp. 37

Amherst Steele 74, Lorain 59

Andover Pymatuning Valley 78, Kinsman Badger 68

Anna 50, Houston 34

Apple Creek Waynedale 46, Orrville 39

Arcadia 52, Lima Temple Christian 49

Ashland 61, Mansfield Madison 42

Ashland Mapleton 65, Rittman 57

Barberton 43, Medina Highland 42

Batavia 58, Cin. Madeira 57, OT

Batavia Clermont NE 54, Bethel-Tate 45

Bellbrook 73, Carlisle 39

Beloit W. Branch 58, Youngs. East 20

Berlin Center Western Reserve 72, Atwater Waterloo 71

Blanchester 71, Lees Creek E. Clinton 61

Bloom-Carroll 84, Ashville Teays Valley 55

Botkins 48, Ft. Loramie 30

Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 65, Stow-Munroe Falls 29

Bristol 69, Windham 45

Brunswick 71, Columbia Station Columbia 50

Cadiz Harrison Cent. 62, Steubenville Cath. Cent. 16

Caldwell 66, Sarahsville Shenandoah 47

Cambridge 46, Belmont Union Local 40

Campbell Memorial 82, Brookfield 49

Can. South 39, Canal Fulton Northwest 30

Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 90, Grove City Christian 54

Casstown Miami E. 52, Milton-Union 51

Centerburg 70, Danville 36

Chesapeake 68, Ironton 63

Chillicothe 50, Washington C.H. 47

Cin. College Prep. 92, Cin. Oyler 31

Cin. Elder 53, Huber Hts. Wayne 48

Cin. Finneytown 66, Cin. DePaul Cristo Rey 33

Cin. Gamble Montessori 67, Cin. Riverview East 30

Cin. Hillcrest 58, Spencer Center High School for Gifted and Exceptional Students 56

Cin. La Salle 53, Cin. Wyoming 42

Cin. Oak Hills 43, Cin. Colerain 27

Cin. Princeton 63, W. Chester Lakota W. 57

Cin. Turpin 67, Cin. Anderson 42

Cin. Walnut Hills 73, Loveland 49

Cin. Winton Woods 54, Lebanon 37

Cin. Withrow 64, Cin. Aiken 25

Cin. Woodward 91, Cin. Hughes 65

Circleville Logan Elm 40, Circleville 25

Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 60, Ironton Rock Hill 39

Cols. Africentric 90, Cols. Independence 66

Cols. Bexley 64, Cols. Wellington 44

Cols. Eastmoor 88, West 26

Cols. Walnut Ridge 83, Cols. Briggs 39

Cols. Whetstone 49, North Intl 41

Convoy Crestview 63, Ft. Jennings 38

Copley 46, Kent Roosevelt 44

Cuyahoga Falls 44, Aurora 42

Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 71, Chardon NDCL 47

Day. Belmont 74, Day. Stivers 39

Day. Christian 69, Franklin Middletown Christian 35

Day. Dunbar 65, Day. Meadowdale 61

Day. Northridge 49, Covington 40

Delaware Buckeye Valley 66, Worthington Christian 55

Delphos St. John’s 43, Continental 33

Dresden Tri-Valley 64, Byesville Meadowbrook 51

E. Can. 60, Newcomerstown 18

E. Palestine 42, Leetonia 37

Elyria 69, Bay Village Bay 51

Elyria Cath. 46, N. Ridgeville 43

Fairfield 80, Middletown 54

Fairview 99, Parma Hts. Holy Name 85

Fayetteville-Perry 44, Seaman N. Adams 38

Girard 58, Cortland Lakeview 49

Glouster Trimble 70, Waterford 59

Green 68, Medina 47

Greenfield McClain 52, Washington C.H. Miami Trace 19

Groveport Madison Christian 48, Oakstone 43

Groveport-Madison 78, Canal Winchester 67

Hamilton Ross 58, Eaton 40

Hannibal River 56, Barnesville 40

Hanoverton United 67, Racine Southern 51

Hillsboro 59, Jackson 53

Howard E. Knox 43, Fredericktown 32

Jefferson Area 69, Canfield S. Range 48

Jefferson County Christian 58, Portersville Christian, Pa. 45

Kettering Fairmont 55, Kettering Alter 45

Kings Mills Kings 57, Morrow Little Miami 53

Lakewood St. Edward 58, Lyndhurst Brush 54

Lancaster Fairfield Union 38, Baltimore Liberty Union 33

Leavittsburg LaBrae 77, Garrettsville Garfield 53

Legacy Christian 57, Spring. Emmanuel Christian 52

Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 60, Hilliard Darby 48

Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 78, Mason 52

Lima Perry 78, Lima Shawnee 58

Lisbon Beaver 76, Richmond Edison 32

Lodi Cloverleaf 47, Akr. Springfield 39

Louisville 60, Austintown Fitch 56

Lowellville 61, N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 22

Lucas 62, Galion 30

Lynchburg-Clay 55, Manchester 50

Madison 70, Chagrin Falls Kenston 62

Malvern 60, Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 50

Marion Harding 75, Sparta Highland 59

Mayfield 70, Willoughby S. 48

McConnelsville Morgan 85, Crooksville 59

McDonald 61, Mineral Ridge 51

Miami Valley Christian Academy 62, Christian Community School 26

Milford 61, Cin. West Clermont 58, OT

Millersport 54, Fairfield Christian 45

Minford 62, McDermott Scioto NW 46

Mt. Gilead 79, Galion Northmor 70, OT

Mt. Vernon 63, Wooster 61

Mt. Victory Ridgemont 64, McComb 41

N. Bend (Cleves) Taylor 58, New Richmond 51

Navarre Fairless 52, Loudonville 49

New Boston Glenwood 47, Latham Western 42

New Concord John Glenn 78, Warsaw River View 69

New Middletown Spring. 54, Sebring McKinley 16

New Paris National Trail 53, Brookville 37

New Washington Buckeye Cent. 44, New London 37

Newton Falls 50, Warren Champion 47

Norwalk 55, Willard 50, OT

Oak Harbor 52, Elmore Woodmore 31

Oak Hill 49, Portsmouth W. 40

Oberlin 68, LaGrange Keystone 62

Oregon Stritch 48, Tol. Scott 42

Ottoville 51, Delphos Jefferson 36

Oxford Talawanda 76, Monroe 70

Parkersburg South, W.Va. 65, Logan 52

Parma Hts. Valley Forge 74, Independence 60

Perrysburg 83, Tol. Whitmer 66

Plymouth 63, Mansfield Christian 48

Poland Seminary 62, Niles McKinley 22

Pomeroy Meigs 47, Athens 32

Portsmouth Notre Dame 75, Portsmouth Sciotoville 45

Proctorville Fairland 71, Portsmouth 54

RULH 82, W. Union 28

Rayland Buckeye 56, Martins Ferry 55

Richwood N. Union 70, Marion Pleasant 53

Rootstown 63, Mantua Crestwood 46

S. Point 58, Gallipolis Gallia 53

STVM 74, Youngs. Chaney High School 53

Sardinia Eastern Brown 46, Mowrystown Whiteoak 43

Shadyside 56, Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 40

Shekinah Christian 58, Delaware Christian 49

Shelby 65, Lexington 61, OT

Smithville 54, Wooster Triway 28

South 78, Cols. Marion-Franklin 37

Spring. Cath. Cent. 33, London Madison Plains 25

Spring. NE 36, Mechanicsburg 35

St. Clairsville 83, Bellaire 69

Steubenville 46, Minerva 44

Stewart Federal Hocking 59, Belpre 50

Strasburg-Franklin 57, Bowerston Conotton Valley 27

Struthers 62, Hubbard 49

Sugarcreek Garaway 47, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 43

Sunbury Big Walnut 53, Caledonia River Valley 49

Sycamore Mohawk 52, Vanlue 45

Tallmadge 63, Richfield Revere 55

Thornville Sheridan 41, New Lexington 38

Tipp City Bethel 51, Sidney Lehman 49

Tol. Christian 63, Oregon Clay 55

Tol. Ottawa Hills 37, Metamora Evergreen 26

Tol. Rogers 66, Tol. Maumee Valley 58

Toronto 81, Bridgeport 52

Tree of Life 64, Liberty Christian Academy 42

Trenton Edgewood 70, Germantown Valley View 54

Trotwood-Madison 78, Cin. Purcell Marian 45

Troy Christian 68, DeGraff Riverside 57

Twinsburg 62, Macedonia Nordonia 45

Uniontown Lake 48, Youngs. Boardman 43

Vandalia Butler 46, Troy 41

Versailles 75, Bellefontaine 46

Vincent Warren 41, Beverly Ft. Frye 34

W. Lafayette Ridgewood 45, Uhrichsville Claymont 33

W. Liberty-Salem 63, N. Lewisburg Triad 59

Warren Harding 42, Youngs. Mooney 40

Warren Howland 67, Warren JFK 46

Wauseon 41, Sylvania Southview 33

Waverly 62, S. Webster 34

Waynesville 42, W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 30

Wellston 57, Nelsonville-York 53

Wellsville 60, Columbiana 59

West Salem Northwestern 90, Wellington 72

Westlake 79, Avon 54

Wheelersburg 73, Beaver Eastern 56

Whitehall-Yearling 61, Grove City 54

Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 58, Tol. St. Francis 35

Williamsburg 74, Felicity-Franklin 71

Willow Wood Symmes Valley 66, Franklin Furnace Green 60

Wilmington 71, Clarksville Clinton-Massie 47

Xenia 67, Sidney 55, OT

Youngs. Liberty 63, Columbiana Crestview 57

Youngs. Ursuline 53, Canfield 35

Youngs. Valley Christian 46, Lisbon David Anderson 35

Zanesville Maysville 78, Philo 51

Zanesville W. Muskingum 53, Coshocton 46

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Akr. Coventry vs. Streetsboro, ccd.

Cin. Sycamore vs. Hamilton, ppd.

Cle. Cent. Cath. vs. Warrensville Hts., ccd.

Grove City Cent. Crossing vs. Cols. Franklin Hts., ccd.

Hudson vs. Wadsworth, ppd.

Magnolia Sandy Valley vs. Gnadenhutten Indian Valley, ppd.

Millersburg W. Holmes vs. Mansfield Sr., ccd.

Norton vs. Ravenna, ppd.

Norwood vs. Cin. Christian, ppd.

Parma Normandy vs. Parma Padua, ppd.

Peninsula Woodridge vs. Mogadore Field, ccd.

St. Bernard Roger Bacon vs. Cin. Indian Hill, ccd.

Stryker vs. Edgerton, ppd.

Swanton vs. Maumee, ccd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/