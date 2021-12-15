Thompson Run Road closure

MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio–The Muskingum County Engineer’s Office on Wednesday announced that Thompson Run Road will be closed between Pinkerton Rd and Foxfire Dr, effective immediately until further notice.

Officials said the condition of the bridge located at the intersection of Pinkerton Rd on Thompson Run Rd has deteriorated, and the structure has become unsafe for traffic

The bridge was originally scheduled for replacement this fall but was delayed and will not be completed until 2022.