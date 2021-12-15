Straker Charitable Foundation Funded Six Organizations With a Fall Grant

For the first time ever, the Straker Foundation is providing a Fall grant cycle to different organizations throughout the County.

The Straker foundation was able to fund six organizations grants of over $100,000.

Pam Kirst, Program Director at the Straker Foundation talked about their application process and what they focused on the most when it came to awarding the grants.

“So this was kind of an exciting experiment for us and in the Spring we have our big grant cycle, which has people asking for whatever they need,” Kirst stated. “We weren’t sure about the needs so we spent a lot of time meeting with representatives from organizations and talking to them, and we got a very robust response to this grant.”

Kirst said they were surprised at the responses they received and talked about how they were able to learn more on the need throughout the County because of the grant applications.

Each organization will receive up to $20,000 or less that will go towards a project they can complete from start to finish. One of the organization, Ohio-University Zanesville will be able to provide medical training simulators for its nursing program.

“We like to get a broad spectrum of organizations within the County so we have some that are in the Eastern portion of the County, some that are within the city limits and so on,” Susan Holdren, President and Executive Director of Straker Foundation said. “We also like to see how many people are served within each organization so we looked at that and found that in most of the cases of the grants we awarded for this round, many people will be served and touched by the funds that we’re able to expand.”

Both Kirst and Holdren expressed how it’s an honor to be able to give out the grants and mentioned how this couldn’t be done without Mr. Straker, Holdren’s father, who started the foundation.

The six organizations that received a grant were the Girls Scout of Ohio’s Heartland, Appalachian Ohio Adventures, Breaking Free Therapeutic Riding Center, Ohio-University Zanesville, Trulight Ministries and Muskingum County Social Justice Coalition.