Philadelphia visits Montreal after Atkinson’s 3-goal game

Philadelphia Flyers (11-12-4, fifth in the Metropolitan) vs. Montreal Canadiens (6-21-3, seventh in the Atlantic)

Montreal; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Canadiens -102, Flyers -119; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Montreal Canadiens host Philadelphia after Cam Atkinson scored three goals in the Flyers’ 6-1 victory against the Devils.

The Canadiens are 3-12-1 in Eastern Conference games. Montreal averages 9.5 penalty minutes per game, the seventh-most in the Eastern Conference. Ben Chiarot leads the team serving 24 total minutes.

The Flyers are 3-4-1 against opponents from the Metropolitan. Philadelphia averages 9.0 penalty minutes per game, the eighth-most in the Eastern Conference. Zack MacEwen leads the team serving 20 total minutes.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nicholas Suzuki leads the Canadiens with 12 assists and has 18 points this season. Jonathan Drouin has 7 points over the last 10 games for Montreal.

Claude Giroux leads the Flyers with 24 points, scoring 10 goals and adding 14 assists. Atkinson has five goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Canadiens: 1-8-1, averaging two goals, 3.2 assists, 3.3 penalties and 7.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.6 goals per game with a .901 save percentage.

Flyers: 3-6-1, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.4 assists, 3.9 penalties and 8.1 penalty minutes while allowing 3.8 goals per game with an .891 save percentage.

INJURIES: Canadiens: Sami Niku: out (covid-19), Brendan Gallagher: out (covid-19 protocol), Christian Dvorak: day to day (undisclosed).

Flyers: Derick Brassard: day to day (undisclosed).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.