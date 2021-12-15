New Concord PD Teams up with OSHP for Food Drive

New Concord- The New Concord Police Department and the Ohio State Highway Patrol have partnered with Riesbeck’s Food Market for their annual food drive in New Concord.

The food drive will benefit the College Drive Presbyterian Church food pantry. All of the food and monetary donations received will go directly to the food pantry following the event. Riesbeck’s has pre-made $5 and $10 bags of food items specific to the needs of the pantry.

“We want our community to know that they are not just making a donation, they are making a difference. We are stronger when we work together to help support those in need. The College Drive Presbyterian Church food pantry is an absolute blessing in our community and a valuable resource for so many” said Lt. Appleman.

Officers will be in the parking lot on Friday December 17th from 3pm to 7pm to collect the donations and meet with the community. Riesbeck’s is located at 168 West Main Street, New Concord, Ohio.