Gibbs scores 16 to lift Jacksonville St. past FIU 66-59

Sports
Associated Press23

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Jalen Gibbs scored 16 points and Jacksonville State beat Florida International 66-59 on Wednesday night.

Juwan Perdue added 14 points for Jacksonville State (5-5).

Darian Adams, who led the Gamecocks in scoring coming into the contest with 15 points per game, finished 2-for-12 shooting.

Tevin Brewer scored 13 points with six rebounds for the Panthers (8-3). Clevon Brown added 10 points with three blocks and Denver Jones scored 10.

Associated Press

