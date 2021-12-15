Giants QB Jones not cleared for Dallas, Glennon to start

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones is likely to miss his third straight game because of a neck injury.

Coach Joe Judge said Wednesday the third-year quarterback still has not been cleared for contact and Mike Glennon will start Sunday against the NFC East-leading Dallas Cowboys (9-4).

Jones was hurt Nov. 28 in a game against the Philadelphia Eagles. He was seen by a specialist on the West Coast this past week as the Giants (4-9) prepared to play a game in Los Angeles against the Chargers. The sixth draft pick overall in 2019 got a second opinion about his injury in New York on Monday.

Judge said his status has not changed, which puts him on a week-to-week basis. He added Jones could develop his game by playing, but he will not be put on the field in a game unless healthy.

The Giants have lost to Miami and the Chargers in the games Jones missed. Jake Fromm will be the backup to Glennon. Fromm has never taken a snap in an NFL regular-season game.

NOTES: Rookie wide receiver Kadarius Toney was placed on the reserve/COVID 19 list on Monday. Judge said receiver John Ross and linebacker Oshane Ximines tested positive on Wednesday. Several players missed practice because they were isolated from the team due to close contacts.

