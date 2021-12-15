Full Court Press 12-14-2021

GAME #1: HEATH BULLDOGS VS ZANESVILLE BLUE DEVILS

Our first game of the night took us to Zanesville as the Blue Devils hosted the Heath Bulldogs in a girls basketball matchup.

K’Andrea Sowers gave Jersey Draughn a good pass to open up the scoring for the home team.

Heath responded with good ball movement as Corrine Ault and Taliyah Holmes found open shots to help get their team back into it.

But it was Zanesville’s shooting and rebounding that helped keep the Bulldogs comeback at bay.

The Blue Devils would go on to win this one over Heath 62-51.

GAME #2: SHERIDAN GENERALS VS NEW LEXINGTON PANTHERS

The Sheridan Generals defeated the New Lexington Panthers 41-38 on a missed game-tying buzzer beater. Practically a low scoring game through its entirety, the Panthers largest lead of the game was four points, which was established in the third and fourth quarters.

New Lexington’s Lucas Ratliff had 17 points and six rebounds, Ryan Hobbs nearly had a double-double with eight points and 13 rebounds. Sheridan was led by Reed Coconis led the generals with 17 points.

New Lexington falls to 4-2 on the season and will be on the road at Meadowbrook Friday, December, 17th at 7:30pm. Sheridan advances their record to 6-1 and will battle Tri-Valley at home Friday, December, 17th at 7:30pm.

GAME #3: MEADOWBROOK COLTS AT TRI-VALLEY SCOTTIES

Our last featured game takes us to the Dawg Pound where the Tri-Valley Scotties hosted the Meadowbrook Colts.

Meadowbrook trailed at the start of the second half, but they looked to make a comeback. Big baskets by Romeo Dorsey and Jake Singleton helped cut into the lead.

But, it was the 21-point-effort of Jalen Goins-Chandler that helped keep the Scotties in front.

The Colts started hitting shots from beyond the arc, but it would not be enough as Tri-Valley would go on to defeat Meadowbrook 64-51. Jake Singleton had 32 points for the Colts.