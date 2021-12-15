Updated on Tuesday, 14 December 2021 at 5:31 PM EST

TONIGHT: A stray rain shower possible during the overnight. Otherwise; mostly clear skies during the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies during the overnight, and then mostly cloudy skies towards sunrise. Lows around 35°. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

WEDNESDAY: A stray rain shower possible during the early morning, and then isolated rain showers possible during the late morning and afternoon. Otherwise; mostly cloudy skies during the morning and early afternoon will give way to partly cloudy skies during the late afternoon. Highs around 59°. Southeast winds around 5 mph during the early morning, becoming south at 5-15 mph during the late morning and afternoon. New rainfall amounts less than a half inch possible.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: A stray rain shower possible during the early evening. Otherwise; partly cloudy skies during the early evening will give way to mostly clear skies during the late evening and overnight, and then partly cloudy skies towards sunrise. Lows around 47°. South winds at 5-15 mph during the early evening, becoming southwest at 5-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph possible during the late evening and overnight.

THURSDAY: Isolated rain showers possible during the late morning, and then scattered rain showers, and possibly a thunderstorm, likely during the afternoon. Otherwise; partly cloudy skies during the early morning will give way to mostly cloudy skies during the late morning and afternoon. Highs around 61°. Breezy, with southwest winds at 5-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph possible during the early morning, increasing to 10-20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph possible during the late morning and afternoon. New rainfall amounts around a half inch possible.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Isolated rain showers possible during the early evening. Otherwise; mostly cloudy skies during the early evening will give way to partly cloudy skies during the late evening and overnight. Lows around 32°. Breezy, with southwest winds at 10-20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph possible during the early evening, becoming west at 5-15 mph during the late evening and overnight. New rainfall amounts less than a half inch possible.

FRIDAY: A stray rain shower possible during the late morning, and then widely scattered rain showers possible during the afternoon. Otherwise; partly cloudy skies during the early morning will give way to mostly cloudy skies during the late morning and afternoon. Highs around 45°. West winds at 5-15 mph during the early morning, becoming northeast at 5-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph possible during the late morning and afternoon. New rainfall amounts less than a half inch possible.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Rain showers likely. Cloudy. Lows around 38°.

SATURDAY: Rain showers likely. Cloudy. Highs around 48°.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Slight chance of rain showers and snow showers. Partly cloudy. Lows around 26°.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Highs around 42°.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows around 24°.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs around 40°.

MONDAY NIGHT: Slight chance of rain showers and snow showers. Mostly cloudy. Lows around 28°.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40°.

DISCUSSION:

On the latest weather map, an area of high pressure was located over Ottawa, ON with a maximum central pressure of 1039 mb. This area of high pressure is separate from another area of high pressure located along the Southern Appalachian Mountains with a maximum central pressure of 1031 mb. Meanwhile, a large upper levl trough is making it’s way off the Pacific Coast and into the Mountains, whilst an upper level ridge is presently making it’s way through the Upper Midwest and into the Great Lakes Region. The presence of this area of high pressure and the associated ridge has left our region with generally quiet weather throughout the day today. However, temperatures were able to rise into the mid-50s due to the lack of clouds around our region.

As we head through the evening hours, cirrus clouds will likely continue to move into our region, however the low and mid-levels will likely remain fairly clear during the evening hours. This will allow for our temperature to begin to drop, however a light southeasterly breeze around 5 mph will be around tonight, and this may keep the temperatures from dropping much lower than 33° – 37° for most of our region. However, as the mid-level clouds begin to arrive into the region, the temperatures in our region will likely begin to level out across the area and may even try to go up a degree or two before sunrise. A stray rain shower will be possible in our region as mid-level moisture tries to make a quick appearance ahead of an approaching warm front which will be located in southern Illinois and southern Indiana.

The upper level trough moving through the Four Corners region on Wednesday Morning will work to eject the area of low pressure – L5 – from the Mountains and into the central Plains. L5 will be working with the developing warm front and then pushing it further into the Midwest. At this time, it appears that the warm front itself will likely be positioned just off to our west. Nonetheless, as the warm front lifts across western Ohio, rain showers will be possible across western Ohio and then into northern Ohio as well during the afternoon hours. With this in mind, it does appear as though the majority of this precipitation will remain just outside of our region. Nonetheless, isolated rain showers will be possible in our region during the late morning and into the afternoon hours though it will likely be mainly north of I-70. Clouds will likely continue to increase across our region, and mostly cloudy skies will be likely during the morning and into the early afternoon hours. As the precipitation activity begins to move away from our region, the clouds will likely start a gradual decrease during the late afternoon hours. This, combined with a south wind at around 5-15 mph during the late morning and afternoon, may be enough to get our high temperatures up to around 57° – 61° briefly during the afternoon. It should be noted that if the clouds end up being a bit thicker, especially in the lower levels, then highs may not reach as high as expected.

Mostly clear skies will be the general trend during the late evening and overnight hours in our region as the warm front moves well to our north. However, the cold front associated with L5 will begin to move towards Indiana by the late night hours. Otherwise; the southerly winds at around 5-15 mph during the early evening hour in our region will likely give way to southwesterly winds with gusts up to 25 mph possible during the late evening and overnight. This wind will bring moisture back into our region, and thus our overnight lows will likely struggle to drop much lower than 45° – 49°.

The cold front will begin to move into Ohio as we head into late Thursday Morning and then towards our region during the afternoon. Ahead of the front, winds will likely increase from the southwest with gusts up to 30 mph possible during the late morning and afternoon. Low level clouds will be on the increase as precipitation associated with the cold front begins to move into Ohio. Scattered rain showers, and maybe even a thunderstorm, will be likely in our region during the afternoon hours. At the same time, warm air in our region will likely translate to a high of around 59° – 63° during the afternoon hours.

The cold front will then move through our region early Thursday Evening and a weak area of high pressure will rush into our region. This will likely result in the precipitation being moved off to our southeast, and while the clouds may break a bit, as I am expecting that the cold front will stall out just off to our south, the clouds will likely not completely exit our region. In fact, the frontal boundary will be stalled out parallel to the Ohio River on the south. Isolated rain showers will be possible along the Ohio River during the overnight hours and into the first part of the day Friday. However, another short-wave trough will move out of the Mountains and this will help to develop a new area of low pressure – L6 – on Friday Evening down in the Ozarks.

L6 will quickly move to the northeast, and in doing so it will bring the precipitation right back into our region. Rain showers will be likely on Friday Night and into the day on Saturday. For now, I am not expecting that the frontal boundary will move back into our region, however it will likely move slightly north of the Ohio River and into portions of southern Ohio. Thus, a very stark temperature contrast may be present in southern Ohio on Friday Night and into portions of the day on Saturday. However, L6 will likely pass to our south during the day on Saturday, and then it will drag a cold front across the Upland South. Behind L6, another area of high pressure will try to move into the region, and this area of high pressure will likely bring a little bit of a return to near-average temperatures for this time of the year.

Another area of low pressure – L7 – may try to move through the Canadian Prairies and into Ontario towards the beginning of next work week, and that may try to bring some precipitation into our region on Monday Night via a frontal boundary. However, it is still way too early to determine exactly what, where and when exactly that activity would be present in our region.

That’s your weather!

-Timmy

