Washington visits Chicago following shootout win

Washington Capitals (17-5-6, first in the Metropolitan) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (10-15-2, seventh in the Central)

Chicago; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blackhawks +128, Capitals -153; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: Washington visits the Chicago Blackhawks after the Capitals defeated Buffalo 3-2 in a shootout.

The Blackhawks have gone 5-6-1 in home games. Chicago is last in the Western Conference averaging 3.8 assists per game. Seth Jones leads the team with 20 total assists.

The Capitals are 8-3-2 in road games. Washington has scored 95 goals and is second in the Eastern Conference averaging 3.4 goals per game. Alex Ovechkin leads the team with 20.

Chicago beat Washington 4-3 in the last meeting between these teams on Dec. 2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jones leads the Blackhawks with 20 assists and has 23 points this season. Brandon Hagel has four goals and two assists over the last 10 games for Chicago.

Ovechkin leads the Capitals with 20 goals and has 44 points. Tom Wilson has four goals and six assists over the last 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blackhawks: 5-5-0, averaging 2.1 goals, 3.3 assists, 2.5 penalties and 6.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game with a .918 save percentage.

Capitals: 6-3-1, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.2 assists, 2.3 penalties and 4.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game with a .905 save percentage.

INJURIES: Blackhawks: Henrik Borgstrom: day to day (illness).

Capitals: Nic Dowd: day to day (health protocols), Trevor van Riemsdyk: day to day (health protocols), Martin Fehervary: day to day (upper body), Tom Wilson: day to day (upper body), Garnet Hathaway: out (covid-19).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.