Kids take part in Shop with a Cop

Local children got into the Christmas spirit through the Fraternal Order of Police’s Shop with a Cop program.

This year around 40 kids were signed up for the program. Officers took them through Wal-Mart North helping them gather Christmas gifts. Last year the event was held in a drive-thru manner, so the kids didn’t get to do the shopping. Organizers said it was nice to see them back in the store.

“It’s good to get back to normal,” said Det. Sgt. Phil Michel. “It’s good to help these kids. It’s good to see the smiling faces out there and help some kids that might be down on their luck.”

The community also helps support the program.

“It’s rewarding for officers helping to get to see people in a different way, then in the typical ways we usually see them. It feels good knowing you’re helping them out,” said Michel.

The children are chosen with help from the FOPA which also helps to organize the event.