Hughes III, Incarnate Word visit Rice

Incarnate Word (2-8) vs. Rice (6-4)

Tudor Fieldhouse, Houston; Thursday, 12:15 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two forwards will be on display as Johnny Hughes III and Incarnate Word will battle Max Fiedler and Rice. The senior Hughes is averaging 15.4 points over the last five games. Fiedler, a sophomore, is averaging 7.2 points over the last five games.

TEAM LEADERS: Seniors Hughes and Robert ”RJ” Glasper have led the Cardinals. Hughes has averaged 13.4 points and 6.5 rebounds while Glasper has put up 13.5 points per game. The Owls have been led by Fiedler and Carl Pierre, who are averaging 10.6 and 15.3 points, respectively.JUMPING FOR JOHNNY: Hughes has connected on 33.3 percent of the 15 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 2 of 10 over the last five games. He’s also made 81.8 percent of his free throws this season.

SLIPPING AT 75: Incarnate Word is 0-8 when it allows at least 75 points and 2-0 when it holds opponents to less than 75.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Owls have recently converted baskets via assists more often than the Cardinals. Rice has 64 assists on 93 field goals (68.8 percent) across its past three contests while Incarnate Word has assists on 39 of 81 field goals (48.1 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Rice as a team has made 11.3 3-pointers per game this season, which is ninth-best among Division I teams. The Owls have averaged 13 3-pointers per game over their last five games.

