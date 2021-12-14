Herro, Heat square off against the 76ers

Miami Heat (16-12, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (15-13, seventh in the Eastern Conference)

Philadelphia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tyler Herro and the Miami Heat visit Tyrese Maxey and the Philadelphia 76ers in Eastern Conference action.

The 76ers have gone 9-7 against Eastern Conference teams. Philadelphia is ninth in the Eastern Conference scoring 106.0 points while shooting 45.8% from the field.

The Heat have gone 10-6 against Eastern Conference opponents. Miami ranks seventh in the league with 25.3 assists per game led by Kyle Lowry averaging 8.0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Maxey is shooting 46.9% and averaging 16.7 points for the 76ers. Seth Curry is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

Dewayne Dedmon is averaging 6.2 points and six rebounds for the Heat. Lowry is averaging 16.3 points over the last 10 games for Miami.

LAST 10 GAMES: 76ers: 5-5, averaging 102.8 points, 42.7 rebounds, 21.9 assists, 7.8 steals and 6.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.4 points per game.

Heat: 4-6, averaging 103.4 points, 38.7 rebounds, 27.5 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.2 points.

INJURIES: 76ers: Ben Simmons: out (back), Seth Curry: out (shoulder), Grant Riller: out (shoulder), Joel Embiid: out (ribs).

Heat: Victor Oladipo: out (right knee), Markieff Morris: out (neck), Jimmy Butler: out (tailbone), Bam Adebayo: out (thumb).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.