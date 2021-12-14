Empire Cutz Celebrate Official Opening With a Ribbon Cutting

Empire Cutz, a new barber shop/salon is taking over downtown Zanesville and they celebrated today with a official ribbon cutting, which was presented by the Zanesville Downtown Association

Ramon Wilson, the Owner of Empire Cutz, said the process was not easy, but it feels great to finally be open.

“It feels good to be open, honestly. It took months. We’ve been repairing and getting the place together,” Wilson stated. “Well I haven’t been in the industry too long and just watching people, and hearing people say how they didn’t like working for another person really just inspired me to do it myself.”

The previous owner of the location, Prince of Cuts, was Wilson’s teacher while in barber school. He said it’s an honor to take over with his own shop in the exact same location.

Wilson mentioned how Empire Cutz ‘purpose was to be built like a one-stop shop that offers basic haircuts, braiding services, dreads, steam towels, beard treatments and so much more. Empire Cutz is located at 52 South 6th Street.