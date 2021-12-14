Center for Seniors in Muskingum County closed due to COVID-19

Local News
Carolyn Fleegle324

ZANESVILLE, Ohio–The Center for Seniors in Muskingum County will be closed through Monday, December 20th, due to several employees testing positive for COVID-19.

Interim Director Dave Boyer said they spoke with the local health department and it was decided that it would be safest to close the facility.

Boyer said they plan to reopen on Tuesday.

However, Boyer said for seniors who take part in the government commodities program that they can still pick up their items Wednesday from 9 a.m. to Noon.

Carolyn Fleegle

