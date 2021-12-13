The AP Top 25 Women’s Basketball Poll

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 12, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. South Carolina (30)
|10-0
|750
|1
|2. NC State
|10-1
|720
|2
|3. Stanford
|6-2
|651
|4
|4. Arizona
|9-0
|634
|6
|5. Baylor
|9-1
|620
|5
|6. Louisville
|8-1
|594
|7
|7. Tennessee
|9-0
|556
|9
|7. UConn
|6-2
|556
|3
|9. Maryland
|9-3
|518
|8
|10. Indiana
|8-2
|515
|10
|11. Texas
|7-1
|464
|11
|12. Iowa St.
|10-1
|402
|15
|13. Michigan
|10-1
|400
|13
|14. Iowa
|5-2
|316
|12
|15. Duke
|8-0
|294
|19
|16. South Florida
|6-3
|254
|17
|17. Georgia
|8-1
|195
|21
|18. Georgia Tech
|8-2
|184
|–
|19. Kentucky
|6-3
|170
|14
|20. BYU
|8-1
|158
|16
|21. Notre Dame
|9-2
|146
|22
|22. LSU
|7-1
|123
|24
|23. Texas A&M
|9-2
|115
|18
|24. Ohio St.
|7-2
|89
|20
|25. North Carolina
|9-0
|64
|–
Others receiving votes: Oklahoma 63, Colorado 63, Florida Gulf Coast 52, DePaul 30, Nebraska 27, Oregon 13, Washington St 8, Oregon St. 3, UCLA 2, West Virginia 1.
