Monday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Annawan 54, Erie/Prophetstown 30

Aurora Central Catholic 52, Lindblom 26

Bethalto Civic Memorial 51, Alton 48

Bowen 19, Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Baker) High School 9

Breese Mater Dei 43, Highland 34

Camp Point Central 53, Winchester (West Central) 19

Carrollton 59, Concord (Triopia) 33

Christopher 55, Bluford Webber 19

Cullom Tri-Point 47, Donovan 31

De La Salle 47, Oak Lawn Richards 44

Fieldcrest 72, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 20

Flora 47, Edwards County 22

Gillespie 44, Litchfield 27

Gilman Iroquois West 33, Gardner-South Wilmington 26

Granite City 66, McCluer, Mo. 41

Greenville 39, Piasa Southwestern 14

Henry 26, Putnam County 17

Indian Creek 66, DePue 14

Johnston City 62, Hardin County 32

Kankakee Grace Christian 24, Momence 14

Lake Park 62, Glenbard West 40

Lake Zurich 45, Mundelein 31

McGivney Catholic High School 55, Trenton Wesclin 27

Moline 65, Peoria Manual 22

Mt. Sterling (Brown County) 59, Jacksonville Routt 40

Mt. Zion 51, Maroa-Forsyth 43

Nazareth 53, Metea Valley 32

Pana 70, Staunton 18

Peotone 68, Lisle 32

Petersburg PORTA 39, Athens 20

Pittsfield 48, Liberty 25

Rochester 58, Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 46

Schaumburg Christian 71, Westminster Christian 12

Sherrard 57, Aledo (Mercer County) 35

Somonauk 48, Kirkland Hiawatha 25

St. Viator 59, Libertyville 43

Tremont 49, Heyworth 33

Triad 53, Collinsville 37

Woodlawn 63, Farina South Central 42

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/