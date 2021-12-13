Monday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Annawan 54, Erie/Prophetstown 30
Aurora Central Catholic 52, Lindblom 26
Bethalto Civic Memorial 51, Alton 48
Bowen 19, Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Baker) High School 9
Breese Mater Dei 43, Highland 34
Camp Point Central 53, Winchester (West Central) 19
Carrollton 59, Concord (Triopia) 33
Christopher 55, Bluford Webber 19
Cullom Tri-Point 47, Donovan 31
De La Salle 47, Oak Lawn Richards 44
Fieldcrest 72, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 20
Flora 47, Edwards County 22
Gillespie 44, Litchfield 27
Gilman Iroquois West 33, Gardner-South Wilmington 26
Granite City 66, McCluer, Mo. 41
Greenville 39, Piasa Southwestern 14
Henry 26, Putnam County 17
Indian Creek 66, DePue 14
Johnston City 62, Hardin County 32
Kankakee Grace Christian 24, Momence 14
Lake Park 62, Glenbard West 40
Lake Zurich 45, Mundelein 31
McGivney Catholic High School 55, Trenton Wesclin 27
Moline 65, Peoria Manual 22
Mt. Sterling (Brown County) 59, Jacksonville Routt 40
Mt. Zion 51, Maroa-Forsyth 43
Nazareth 53, Metea Valley 32
Pana 70, Staunton 18
Peotone 68, Lisle 32
Petersburg PORTA 39, Athens 20
Pittsfield 48, Liberty 25
Rochester 58, Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 46
Schaumburg Christian 71, Westminster Christian 12
Sherrard 57, Aledo (Mercer County) 35
Somonauk 48, Kirkland Hiawatha 25
St. Viator 59, Libertyville 43
Tremont 49, Heyworth 33
Triad 53, Collinsville 37
Woodlawn 63, Farina South Central 42
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/