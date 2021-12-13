Detroit faces Chicago, looks to halt 12-game skid

Detroit Pistons (4-22, 15th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Chicago Bulls (17-10, third in the Eastern Conference)

Chicago; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit heads into the matchup with Chicago as losers of 12 games in a row.

The Bulls are 2-2 in division play. Chicago is fifth in the Eastern Conference scoring 108.3 points while shooting 46.5% from the field.

The Pistons have gone 3-13 against Eastern Conference opponents. Detroit averages 14.5 turnovers per game and is 2-13 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

The teams square off for the third time this season. The Bulls won 97-82 in the last matchup on Oct. 24. DeMar DeRozan led the Bulls with 21 points, and Saddiq Bey led the Pistons with 20 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lonzo Ball is averaging 12.8 points, 5.5 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 1.7 steals for the Bulls. Zach LaVine is averaging 25.3 points and 4.7 rebounds while shooting 48.9% over the past 10 games for Chicago.

Cade Cunningham is averaging 15.8 points, 6.2 rebounds and 4.6 assists for the Pistons. Jerami Grant is averaging 21.4 points and 5.8 rebounds over the last 10 games for Detroit.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 5-5, averaging 107.3 points, 42.5 rebounds, 24.2 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.3 points per game.

Pistons: 0-10, averaging 99.8 points, 43.2 rebounds, 21.0 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.3 points.

INJURIES: Bulls: Javonte Green: out (health protocols), Derrick Jones Jr.: out (health and safety protocols), Zach LaVine: out (health and safety protocols), Ayo Dosunmu: out (health and safety protocols), DeMar DeRozan: out (health protocols), Patrick Williams: out (left wrist), Troy Brown Jr.: out (health and safety protocols), Coby White: out (covid-19), Matt Thomas: out (health and safety protocols), Stanley Johnson: out (health and safety protocols).

Pistons: Jerami Grant: out (thumb), Isaiah Livers: out (reconditioning), Kelly Olynyk: out (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.