Blue Jackets visit the Canucks after overtime win

Columbus Blue Jackets (14-11-1, fifth in the Metropolitan) vs. Vancouver Canucks (12-15-2, seventh in the Pacific)

Vancouver, British Columbia; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Canucks -153, Blue Jackets +128; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: Columbus visits the Vancouver Canucks after the Blue Jackets took down Seattle 5-4 in overtime.

The Canucks are 7-7-1 at home. Vancouver averages 9.1 penalty minutes per game, the sixth-most in the Western Conference. Oliver Ekman-Larsson leads the team serving 28 total minutes.

The Blue Jackets have gone 5-8-0 away from home. Columbus ranks ninth in the league recording 8.9 points per game, averaging 3.2 goals and 5.7 assists.

Columbus defeated Vancouver 4-2 in the last meeting between these teams on Nov. 26.

TOP PERFORMERS: J.T. Miller leads the Canucks with nine goals and has 28 points. Quinn Hughes has eight assists over the last 10 games for Vancouver.

Gregory Hofmann leads the Blue Jackets with a plus-six in 23 games this season. Max Domi has four goals and three assists over the last 10 games for Columbus.

LAST 10 GAMES: Canucks: 6-4-0, averaging 2.4 goals, 3.9 assists, 3.5 penalties and 7.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game with a .936 save percentage.

Blue Jackets: 4-5-1, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.9 assists, 2.3 penalties and 4.9 penalty minutes while allowing 3.3 goals per game with a .905 save percentage.

INJURIES: Canucks: None listed.

Blue Jackets: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

