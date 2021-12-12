Drame scores 22 to lead St. Peter’s over Nyack 87-48

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — Fousseyni Drame had a career-high 22 points plus 12 rebounds as St. Peter’s routed Nyack 87-48 on Sunday.

Drame made 10 of 11 shots.

Daryl Banks III had 15 points for St. Peter’s (3-5). Isiah Dasher added 15 points. Jaylen Murray had seven assists and six rebounds. KC Ndefo had 6 points and five blocks.

Joel Bailey had 11 points for the Warriors.

