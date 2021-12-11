Pullin, UC Riverside host California Baptist

California Baptist (8-1) vs. UC Riverside (5-4)

Student Recreation Center, Riverside, California; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Taran Armstrong and California Baptist will take on Zyon Pullin and UC Riverside. The freshman Taran Armstrong is averaging 11.2 points and 7.6 assists over the last five games. Pullin, a sophomore, is averaging 11.6 points over the last five games.

STEPPING UP: UC Riverside’s Pullin has averaged 11.6 points, 6.6 rebounds and 4.7 assists while Callum McRae has put up 8.7 points and 7.9 rebounds. For the Lancers, Taran Armstrong has averaged 12.3 points, 7.7 rebounds and 8.8 assists while Daniel Akin has put up 12.4 points and 7.7 rebounds.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Taran Armstrong has either made or assisted on 46 percent of all California Baptist field goals over the last three games. The freshman guard has accounted for 11 field goals and 32 assists in those games.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: UC Riverside is a perfect 5-0 when it holds an opponent to 65 points or fewer. The Highlanders are 0-4 when opponents score more than 65 points.

STREAK STATS: UC Riverside has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 75.7 points while giving up 53.3.

DID YOU KNOW: UC Riverside has made 7.6 3-pointers per game as a team this year, which is second-best among Big West teams.

