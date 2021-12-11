No. 13 Tennessee beats UNC Greensboro 76-36

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Josiah-Jordan James and Brandon Huntley-Hatfield each scored 12 points to lead No. 13 Tennessee to a 76-36 victory over UNC Greensboro on Saturday.

James made his first start since suffering an injury to a finger on his left hand in the third game of the season.

Santiago Vescovi scored 10 to help the Volunteers (7-2) flush the memory of Tuesday’s loss to Texas Tech.

De’Monte Buckingham scored 10 points to top the Spartans (7-3).

In its loss to the Red Raiders, Tennessee shot 27% from the field and 15% from 3-point range. The Vols improved substantially on both numbers, shooting 45% from the field and 37% from long range against UNCG.

Tennessee used a 13-0 run late in the first half to separate itself from the Spartans.

ODDS & ENDS

Tennessee super senior John Fulkerson played in his 140th game for the Vols. That ranks second behind Wayne Chism’s 142. The Vols lead the nation in KenPom’s adjusted defensive efficiency.

BIG PICTURE

UNC Greensboro: It has been four years since the Spartans have beaten a Power 5 conference team. Tennessee was the only one on UNCG’s schedule.

Tennessee: After shooting 27% from the floor in an overtime loss to Texas Tech in New York’s Madison Square Garden, the Vols were desperate to get back in the gym and prove it was a fluke. However, the next true test will come in Nashville next Saturday when Tennessee plays Memphis in Bridgestone Arena. The Vols will have to get used to shooting in the bigger arena.

UP NEXT

UNC Greensboro: After Tennessee, the Spartans have four more games before they start Southern Conference play on Jan. 1. They visit Towson on Tuesday.

Tennessee: The Vols will entertain USC Upstate Tuesday before starting a difficult stretch that will include Memphis, Arizona and Alabama to close out December.

