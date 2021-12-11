BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Akr. Buchtel 72, Akr. Ellet 39

Akr. East 65, Akr. Firestone 39

Akr. Hoban 76, Youngs. Liberty 42

Akr. Kenmore-Garfield 58, Akr. North 22

Akr. Springfield 49, Mogadore Field 47

Alliance 57, Minerva 44

Amherst Steele 57, Grafton Midview 44

Apple Creek Waynedale 63, Jeromesville Hillsdale 55

Arcanum 46, New Lebanon Dixie 45, OT

Archbold 60, Defiance Ayersville 46

Arlington 57, Cory-Rawson 32

Ashville Teays Valley 64, Amanda-Clearcreek 44

Austintown Fitch 51, Youngs. Mooney 46

Bainbridge Paint Valley 56, Chillicothe Huntington 38

Barnesville 66, Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 54

Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 68, Lakeside Danbury 59

Batavia 68, Goshen 45

Batavia Clermont NE 51, Blanchester 42

Beaver Eastern 68, Oak Hill 44

Bellaire 66, Martins Ferry 56

Bellbrook 70, Middletown Madison Senior 35

Bellevue 47, Sandusky Perkins 46

Bellville Clear Fork 61, Ontario 25

Belmont Union Local 61, McDonald 30

Beloit W. Branch 63, Carrollton 47

Berea-Midpark 43, Avon Lake 34

Beverly Ft. Frye 51, Sarahsville Shenandoah 31

Bloom-Carroll 61, Baltimore Liberty Union 22

Bloomdale Elmwood 55, Tontogany Otsego 32

Bloomfield Christian, Mich. 85, Northside Christian 53

Bluffton 45, Delphos Jefferson 39

Botkins 47, Rockford Parkway 33

Bradford 55, Ansonia 44

Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 77, Wadsworth 54

Bristol 61, Southington Chalker 25

Brookville 54, Monroe 53

Byesville Meadowbrook 74, McConnelsville Morgan 48

Campbell Memorial 80, N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 32

Can. Glenoak 43, N. Can. Hoover 32

Can. South 52, Salem 37

Canal Fulton Northwest 57, Akr. Manchester 56, 2OT

Canal Winchester 65, Dublin Scioto 55

Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 69, Fairfield Christian 27

Centerburg 72, Mt. Gilead 38

Centerville 82, Beavercreek 55

Chagrin Falls Kenston 50, Willoughby S. 39

Chesapeake 75, Portsmouth 65

Chillicothe 54, Washington C.H. Miami Trace 48, OT

Chillicothe Unioto 53, Chillicothe Zane Trace 51, OT

Cin. Anderson 64, Morrow Little Miami 45

Cin. Christian 61, Hamilton New Miami 45

Cin. College Prep. 94, Cin. Riverview East 62

Cin. Gamble Montessori 61, Spencer Center High School for Gifted and Exceptional Students 20

Cin. Indian Hill 47, Cin. Mariemont 45

Cin. Madeira 56, Cin. Finneytown 45

Cin. Moeller 59, Cin. Hughes 37

Cin. SCPA 55, Cin. Oyler 48

Cin. Seven Hills 44, Lockland 38

Cin. St. Xavier 66, Cin. Purcell Marian 34

Cin. Summit Country Day 38, St. Bernard Roger Bacon 28

Cin. Sycamore 64, Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 55

Cin. Taft 105, Cin. Shroder 38

Cin. Turpin 54, Lebanon 41

Cin. Walnut Hills 60, Cin. Winton Woods 46

Cin. Western Hills 63, Cin. Withrow 33

Cin. Woodward 90, Cin. Aiken 47

Circleville Logan Elm 60, Cols. Hamilton Twp. 41

Clayton Northmont 41, Miamisburg 32

Cle. Hts. 76, Maple Hts. 71

Cle. St. Ignatius 69, Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 50

Clyde 42, Norwalk 40

Cols. Africentric 54, South 52

Cols. Beechcroft 90, East 38

Cols. Bexley 57, Gahanna Cols. Academy 44

Cols. Centennial 51, Cols. Whetstone 47

Cols. DeSales 55, Bishop Hartley 38

Cols. Eastmoor 59, Cols. Walnut Ridge 52

Cols. Independence 66, Cols. Briggs 39

Cols. Northland 49, Cols. Mifflin 37

Cols. St. Charles 38, Bishop Watterson 37

Cols. Upper Arlington 57, Powell Olentangy Liberty 48

Columbia Station Columbia 67, Sullivan Black River 41

Columbiana 58, Lisbon David Anderson 49

Columbus Grove 74, Ada 24

Continental 41, Sherwood Fairview 36

Convoy Crestview 46, Spencerville 44

Copley 46, Aurora 45, OT

Coshocton 71, Crooksville 17

Cov. Catholic, Ky. 72, Cin. La Salle 35

Covington 57, Tipp City Bethel 50

Crestline 78, Mansfield St. Peter’s 44

Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 45, Wooster Triway 35

Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 69, Mentor Lake Cath. 48

Dalton 72, Creston Norwayne 66

Danville 61, Cardington-Lincoln 52

Day. Christian 78, East Dayton Christian School 19

Day. Dunbar 61, Day. Stivers 37

Day. Meadowdale 55, Day. Ponitz Tech. 49

Day. Northridge 85, DeGraff Riverside 54

Day. Oakwood 56, Carlisle 45

Defiance 48, St. Marys Memorial 35

Delaware Buckeye Valley 81, Cols. KIPP 49

Delaware Christian 61, Liberty Christian Academy 58

Delaware Hayes 69, Worthington Kilbourne 56

Delphos St. John’s 52, Ft. Recovery 48

Dola Hardin Northern 49, Morral Ridgedale 41

Dover 78, ISA Academy 50

Dresden Tri-Valley 70, Zanesville Maysville 52

Dublin Coffman 51, Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 46

Dublin Jerome 64, Marysville 31

E. Can. 62, Magnolia Sandy Valley 52

E. Liverpool 56, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 49

Elyria 52, Avon 50

Elyria Cath. 66, Bay Village Bay 60

Erie McDowell, Pa. 54, Cle. Benedictine 47

Fairfield 60, Cin. Princeton 46

Fairview 75, Westlake 69

Felicity-Franklin 57, Bethel-Tate 50

Findlay Liberty-Benton 65, Vanlue 48

Franklin 88, Germantown Valley View 64

Franklin Furnace Green 67, Portsmouth Clay 52

Fremont Ross 61, Oregon Clay 50

Ft. Loramie 55, Anna 39

Gahanna Lincoln 63, New Albany 28

Gallipolis Gallia 57, Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 33

Georgetown 67, Lees Creek E. Clinton 41

Girard 58, Canfield S. Range 56

Green 77, Uniontown Lake 49

Grove City Christian 74, Corning Miller 56

Hamilton Ross 63, Cin. Mt. Healthy 47

Hannibal River 45, Shadyside 35

Hanoverton United 69, Leetonia 30

Haviland Wayne Trace 63, Liberty Center 44

Heartland Christian 75, Lowellville 68

Hilliard Darby 64, Delaware Olentangy Berlin 52

Hilliard Davidson 48, Hilliard Bradley 43

Howard E. Knox 45, Galion Northmor 37

Huber Hts. Wayne 61, Springboro 40

Huron 61, Castalia Margaretta 50

Ironton 63, Ironton Rock Hill 42

Jackson 31, Greenfield McClain 28

Jackson Center 53, Houston 14

Jamestown Greeneview 50, Cedarville 45

Kent Roosevelt 54, Barberton 50

Kenton 60, Elida 52

Kettering Alter 68, Bishop Fenwick 33

Kings Mills Kings 64, Milford 46

Kinsman Badger 91, Warren Lordstown 58

Lakewood 44, Parma Normandy 41

Lancaster Fairfield Union 42, Circleville 32

Latham Western 48, Portsmouth Notre Dame 47

Leesburg Fairfield 43, Seaman N. Adams 24

Legacy Christian 69, Day. Miami Valley 34

Leipsic 57, Van Wert Lincolnview 52

Lewistown Indian Lake 76, Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 54

Lexington 53, Mansfield Madison 50

Lima Perry 54, Marion Elgin 38

Lima Shawnee 74, Lima Bath 51

Lima Sr. 78, Tol. Whitmer 72, OT

Lodi Cloverleaf 72, Ravenna 69

London 63, Spring. Kenton Ridge 60

Loveland 53, Cin. West Clermont 49

Lucas 40, Kidron Cent. Christian 31

Lucasville Valley 60, S. Webster 54

Macedonia Nordonia 68, N. Royalton 61

Malvern 74, Newcomerstown 12

Mansfield Christian 54, Loudonville 40

Massillon 67, Warren Harding 55

Mayfield 78, Eastlake North 35

McArthur Vinton County 67, Nelsonville-York 51

McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 61, Waynesfield-Goshen 34

Medina 69, Euclid 62

Mentor 54, Strongsville 50

Miami Valley Christian Academy 58, St. Bernard-Elmwood Place 23

Middletown 64, Cin. Colerain 42

Milford Center Fairbanks 45, Spring. NE 39

Millbury Lake 56, Elmore Woodmore 43

Miller City 50, Hamler Patrick Henry 46

Millersport 50, Sugar Grove Berne Union 49

Minford 64, Waverly 58

Mt. Vernon 62, Mansfield Sr. 61

Mt. Victory Ridgemont 69, Lima Temple Christian 44

N. Baltimore 59, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 55

Napoleon 60, Holland Springfield 59

New Bremen 46, Minster 42

New Concord John Glenn 62, Philo 48

New Lexington 49, Zanesville W. Muskingum 33

New Madison Tri-Village 76, Newton Local 51

New Middletown Spring. 72, Columbiana Crestview 61

New Riegel 56, Sandusky St. Mary 37

Norton 43, Streetsboro 39

Oak Harbor 59, Milan Edison 45

Oberlin Firelands 55, Lorain Clearview 31

Old Fort 65, Fremont St. Joseph 28

Olmsted Falls 82, N. Ridgeville 66

Ottawa-Glandorf 54, Wapakoneta 40

Ottoville 53, Ft. Jennings 42

Pandora-Gilboa 74, Arcadia 21

Peebles 50, Fayetteville-Perry 48

Pemberville Eastwood 71, Genoa Area 53

Perrysburg 63, Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 52

Pickerington Cent. 48, Grove City Cent. Crossing 29

Pickerington N. 71, Galloway Westland 20

Piketon 41, Frankfort Adena 39

Piqua 59, Xenia 55

Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 58, Camden Preble Shawnee 54

Plain City Jonathan Alder 49, Bellefontaine 23

Poland Seminary 70, Hubbard 52

Portsmouth W. 62, McDermott Scioto NW 27

RULH 62, Manchester 56

Ravenna SE 62, Louisville Aquinas 51

Rayland Buckeye 80, Bridgeport 37

Reading 45, Cin. Wyoming 44

Reynoldsburg 56, Newark 50

Richfield Revere 71, Cuyahoga Falls 65

Richwood N. Union 51, Urbana 47

Rocky River 56, N. Olmsted 34

Rootstown 69, Berlin Center Western Reserve 60

Russia 69, Sidney Fairlawn 21

S. Point 48, Proctorville Fairland 45

Sandusky 61, Vermilion 29

Sheffield Brookside 66, LaGrange Keystone 55

Sidney 64, Vandalia Butler 33

Smithville 63, Doylestown Chippewa 45

Solon 72, Brunswick 52

Spring. Cath. Cent. 52, S. Charleston SE 22

Spring. Greenon 58, London Madison Plains 57

Spring. Shawnee 48, New Carlisle Tecumseh 46

St. Clairsville 69, Cambridge 59

St. Paris Graham 65, Spring. NW 32

Steubenville 53, Steubenville Cath. Cent. 18

Strasburg-Franklin 57, Lore City Buckeye Trail 44

Struthers 73, Niles McKinley 52

Sugarcreek Garaway 60, W. Lafayette Ridgewood 46

Sunbury Big Walnut 72, Cols. Franklin Hts. 53

Sylvania Southview 52, Maumee 37

Thomas Worthington 62, Lewis Center Olentangy 52

Thornville Sheridan 52, Warsaw River View 43

Tiffin Calvert 49, Gibsonburg 43

Tipp City Tippecanoe 66, W. Carrollton 47

Tol. Cent. Cath. 51, Tol. St. Francis 43

Tol. Scott 41, Tol. Rogers 36

Tol. St. John’s 67, Findlay 64

Tree of Life 52, Granville Christian 46

Troy Christian 47, Milton-Union 45, 2OT

Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 75, Bowerston Conotton Valley 40

Twinsburg 68, Hudson 51

Uhrichsville Claymont 46, Berlin Hiland 34

Union, Pa. 61, McDonald 30

Van Buren 55, McComb 50

Van Wert 55, Celina 39

Vienna Mathews 60, Cortland Maplewood 43

Vincent Warren 48, Marietta 43

W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 47, Lewisburg Tri-County N. 43

W. Chester Lakota W. 64, Hamilton 57

W. Jefferson 55, N. Lewisburg Triad 51

W. Liberty-Salem 32, Mechanicsburg 21

Warren Champion 69, Andover Pymatuning Valley 49

Washington C.H. 58, Hillsboro 51

Waterford 60, Reedsville Eastern 35

Wauseon 58, Edgerton 34

Wellston 71, Albany Alexander 50

Wellsville 73, Salineville Southern 41

West Salem Northwestern 86, Rittman 54

Westerville Cent. 47, Grove City 37

Westerville S. 45, Westerville N. 43

Wheelersburg 53, Greenup Co., Ky. 35

Whitehall-Yearling 52, Wellington 33

Williamsburg 72, Mowrystown Whiteoak 46

Williamsport Westfall 59, Southeastern 54

Willow Wood Symmes Valley 68, New Boston Glenwood 62

Wintersville Indian Creek 63, Lisbon Beaver 53

Worthington Christian 45, Cols. Grandview Hts. 28

Yellow Springs 63, Spring. Emmanuel Christian 44

Youngs. Boardman 44, Youngs. Ursuline 36

Youngs. Chaney High School 55, Warren Howland 35

Youngs. Valley Christian 37, E. Palestine 31

Zanesville Rosecrans 54, Lancaster Fisher Cath. 40

Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 36, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 32

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Cin. Oak Hills vs. Mason, ppd.

Fairborn vs. Troy, ccd.

Fostoria vs. Rossford, ppd.

Garfield Hts. vs. Shaker Hts., ppd.

Jefferson Area vs. Cortland Lakeview, ccd.

Medina Highland vs. Tallmadge, ccd.

Parma Padua vs. Cle. VASJ, ccd.

Peninsula Woodridge vs. Akr. Coventry, ppd.

Port Clinton vs. Willard, ppd.

Wooster vs. Millersburg W. Holmes, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/