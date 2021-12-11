BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Altamont 47, Farina South Central 33
Auburn 49, Pawnee 27
Augusta Southeastern 56, Biggsville West Central 48, 2OT
Aurora (East) 65, South Elgin 63
Aurora (West Aurora) 55, Plainfield North 49
Barrington 57, Schaumburg 51
Bartlett 54, Glenbard East 37
Beardstown 61, Bushnell (B.-Prairie City) 40
Beecher 69, Grant Park 35
Belleville East 54, Edwardsville 39
Bensenville (Fenton) 65, Glenbard South 45
Bolingbrook 65, Lincoln Way Central 47
Bremen 64, Reavis 37
Brother Rice 66, St. Francis de Sales 23
Carlyle 62, Sparta 51
Carrollton 57, North-Mac 43
Cary-Grove 43, McHenry 42
Centralia 52, Mount Vernon 38
Champaign Centennial 62, Normal Community 59
Chatham Glenwood 51, Normal University 42
Chicago (Austin) 54, Chicago (Crane Medical Prep) 46
Chicago (Christ the King) 72, Chicago (Noble Street/Butler) 50
Chicago (Lane) 77, Schurz 36
Chicago (Noble Street Charter) 69, Chicago (Intrinsic Charter) 27
Chicago Heights (Bloom Twp.) 49, Harvey Thornton 48
Chicago Mt. Carmel 74, Providence-St. Mel 40
Cisne 47, Palestine-Hutsonville 27
Clifton Central 56, St. Anne 51
Columbia 58, Salem 44
Crete-Monee 66, Rich Township 63
Crystal Lake South 54, Algonquin (Jacobs) 49
Cullom Tri-Point 57, Illinois Lutheran 49
Danville 64, Champaign Central 51
DeKalb 52, Naperville North 34
DePaul College Prep 66, Montini 41
Decatur Lutheran (LSA) 54, Springfield Lutheran 39
Decatur MacArthur 65, Jacksonville 28
DuSable 49, Chicago (Urban Prep Charter/West) 48
Dundee-Crown 57, Crystal Lake Central 34
East St. Louis 61, Collinsville 55
Effingham St. Anthony 68, Brownstown – St. Elmo 42
El Paso-Gridley 62, Colfax Ridgeview 33
Elmhurst Timothy Christian 62, Marengo 51
Evanston Township 50, Glenbrook North 44, OT
Farmington 52, Abingdon 40
Fenwick 59, De La Salle 43
Galena 69, Benton 63, 3OT
Galesburg 59, East Moline United 55
Gardner-South Wilmington 44, Donovan 37
Geneseo 69, Rock Island Alleman 27
Georgetown-Ridge Farm 56, Westville 49
Glenbard West 93, Yorkville Christian 68
Granite City 63, Belleville West 49
Hamilton County 71, Edwards County 32
Herscher 61, Peotone 52
Hersey 50, Wheeling 49
Hillcrest 84, Argo 39
Hinckley-Big Rock 46, Amboy 32
Homewood-Flossmoor 93, Lincoln Way West 60
Huntley 49, Hampshire 27
Indian Creek 51, Earlville 48
Juarez 76, Spry Community 26
Kaneland 60, Sandwich 28
LaSalle-Peru 63, Pontiac 46
Lake Park 74, Willowbrook 55
Lake View 56, Foreman 46
Larkin 72, West Chicago 42
Latin 68, Francis Parker 67
Leo 62, Providence 51, OT
Liberty 47, Concord (Triopia) 43
Lockport 53, Andrew 42
Lyons 60, Hinsdale Central 41
Mahomet-Seymour 46, Effingham 35
Maine West 42, Maine East 36
Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 53, Carmel 49
Marist 60, Woodstock Marian 49
Mascoutah 87, Waterloo 26
Mather 80, Senn 65
Metamora 49, Bartonville (Limestone) 44
Minooka 56, Yorkville 41
Monmouth-Roseville 62, Knoxville 58
Morton 54, Pekin 39
Mt. Carmel 59, Lawrenceville 47
Naperville Neuqua Valley 62, Naperville Central 50
Nazareth 44, St. Patrick 40
Neoga 41, Sullivan 38
Newark 69, Serena 50
Newton 59, North Clay 52
Niles North 48, Deerfield 45
Niles West 43, Maine South 40
Normal West 71, Bloomington 61
North Lawndale 86, Chicago Marshall 58
Northridge Prep 37, North Shore Country Day 20
O’Fallon 55, Alton 23
Oak Forest 74, Shepard 41
Oak Lawn Community 55, Lemont 39
Okaw Valley 58, Raymond Lincolnwood 35
Olney (Richland County) 63, Red Hill 40
Oswego East 82, Oswego 49
Ottawa Marquette 66, Mendota 47
Palatine 45, Conant 37
Paris 65, Marshall 57
Payson Seymour 67, Mendon Unity 48
Payton 59, Clemente 42
Peoria (H.S.) 63, Richwoods 34
Peoria Manual 74, Urbana 47
Piasa Southwestern 50, Gillespie 46
Pittsfield 52, Riverton 40
Plainfield East 39, Plainfield South 38
Pleasant Plains 61, Williamsville 58
Princeton 62, Rock Falls 38
Prospect 58, Elk Grove 48
Prosser 114, Chicago Uplift 29
Quincy 68, Sterling 40
Quincy Notre Dame 54, Joliet Catholic 53
Raby 70, Chicago (Legal Prep Charter) 51
Richardson, Texas 65, Kenwood 59
Riverdale 77, Morrison 52
Riverside-Brookfield 82, Chicago Christian 20
Robinson 59, Casey-Westfield 56
Rochester 46, Eisenhower 42
Rock Island 76, Moline 70
Rockford Boylan 52, Belvidere North 26
Rockford East 85, Belvidere 37
Rockford Guilford 69, Hononegah 66
Rockford Lutheran 73, Dixon 52
Rockridge 47, Sherrard 23
Rolling Meadows 68, Buffalo Grove 36
Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 67, Springfield Southeast 36
Sandoval 64, Grayville 42
Seneca 47, Woodland 28
Springfield 51, Springfield Lanphier 43
St. Ignatius 61, St. Laurence 49
St. Rita 71, Marmion 46
Steeleville 60, New Athens 36
Streator 61, Wilmington 46
Sycamore 50, Rochelle 37
Taft 83, Northside Prep 42
Teutopolis 57, Bloomington Central Catholic 51
Thornton Fractional North 52, Blue Island Eisenhower 45
Thornton Fractional South 67, Oak Lawn Richards 52
Thornwood 74, Thornridge 66
Tolono Unity 60, Clinton 28
Trenton Wesclin 51, Red Bud 49
Triad 58, Bethalto Civic Memorial 23
Vernon Hills 46, Highland Park 42
Walther Christian Academy 66, Elmwood Park 48
Warsaw West Hancock 73, Rushville-Industry 27
Washington 48, Dunlap 31
Washington 57, Dunlap 38
Watseka (coop) 46, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 28
Waubonsie Valley 59, Metea Valley 35
Wells 48, Collins Academy 41
Westmont 41, Aurora Central Catholic 33
Whitney Young def. Farragut, forfeit
Winnebago 49, Byron 35
North Greene Tournament=
Barry (Western) 55, North Greene 43
Greenfield-Northwestern 44, Calhoun/Brussels Co-op 30
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Athens vs. New Berlin, ppd.
Aurora Christian vs. St. Francis, ccd.
Benton vs. Herrin, ccd.
Carterville vs. DuQuoin, ccd.
Chester vs. Okawville, ccd.
Chicago (Perspectives MSA) vs. Chicago (Jones), ccd.
Coal City vs. Manteno, ccd.
Cobden vs. Elverado, ppd.
Fairfield vs. Eldorado, ppd.
Harrisburg vs. West Frankfort, ccd.
Hoffman Estates vs. Fremd, ccd.
Illini Central vs. Stanford Olympia, ccd.
Johnston City vs. Trico, ccd.
Kankakee Grace Christian vs. Momence, ccd.
Lisle vs. Reed-Custer, ccd.
Litchfield vs. Greenville, ccd.
Macomb vs. Astoria (Table Grove VIT), ccd.
Ottawa vs. Plano, ccd.
Pinckneyville vs. Madison, ccd.
Prairie Ridge vs. Burlington Central, ccd.
Sandburg vs. Stagg, ccd.
Sesser-Valier vs. Norris City (NCOE), ccd.
St. Viator vs. Lisle (Benet Academy), ccd.
Staunton vs. Carlinville, ccd.
Woodlawn vs. Christopher, ccd.
