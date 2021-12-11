BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Altamont 47, Farina South Central 33

Auburn 49, Pawnee 27

Augusta Southeastern 56, Biggsville West Central 48, 2OT

Aurora (East) 65, South Elgin 63

Aurora (West Aurora) 55, Plainfield North 49

Barrington 57, Schaumburg 51

Bartlett 54, Glenbard East 37

Beardstown 61, Bushnell (B.-Prairie City) 40

Beecher 69, Grant Park 35

Belleville East 54, Edwardsville 39

Bensenville (Fenton) 65, Glenbard South 45

Bolingbrook 65, Lincoln Way Central 47

Bremen 64, Reavis 37

Brother Rice 66, St. Francis de Sales 23

Carlyle 62, Sparta 51

Carrollton 57, North-Mac 43

Cary-Grove 43, McHenry 42

Centralia 52, Mount Vernon 38

Champaign Centennial 62, Normal Community 59

Chatham Glenwood 51, Normal University 42

Chicago (Austin) 54, Chicago (Crane Medical Prep) 46

Chicago (Christ the King) 72, Chicago (Noble Street/Butler) 50

Chicago (Lane) 77, Schurz 36

Chicago (Noble Street Charter) 69, Chicago (Intrinsic Charter) 27

Chicago Heights (Bloom Twp.) 49, Harvey Thornton 48

Chicago Mt. Carmel 74, Providence-St. Mel 40

Cisne 47, Palestine-Hutsonville 27

Clifton Central 56, St. Anne 51

Columbia 58, Salem 44

Crete-Monee 66, Rich Township 63

Crystal Lake South 54, Algonquin (Jacobs) 49

Cullom Tri-Point 57, Illinois Lutheran 49

Danville 64, Champaign Central 51

DeKalb 52, Naperville North 34

DePaul College Prep 66, Montini 41

Decatur Lutheran (LSA) 54, Springfield Lutheran 39

Decatur MacArthur 65, Jacksonville 28

DuSable 49, Chicago (Urban Prep Charter/West) 48

Dundee-Crown 57, Crystal Lake Central 34

East St. Louis 61, Collinsville 55

Effingham St. Anthony 68, Brownstown – St. Elmo 42

El Paso-Gridley 62, Colfax Ridgeview 33

Elmhurst Timothy Christian 62, Marengo 51

Evanston Township 50, Glenbrook North 44, OT

Farmington 52, Abingdon 40

Fenwick 59, De La Salle 43

Galena 69, Benton 63, 3OT

Galesburg 59, East Moline United 55

Gardner-South Wilmington 44, Donovan 37

Geneseo 69, Rock Island Alleman 27

Georgetown-Ridge Farm 56, Westville 49

Glenbard West 93, Yorkville Christian 68

Granite City 63, Belleville West 49

Hamilton County 71, Edwards County 32

Herscher 61, Peotone 52

Hersey 50, Wheeling 49

Hillcrest 84, Argo 39

Hinckley-Big Rock 46, Amboy 32

Homewood-Flossmoor 93, Lincoln Way West 60

Huntley 49, Hampshire 27

Indian Creek 51, Earlville 48

Juarez 76, Spry Community 26

Kaneland 60, Sandwich 28

LaSalle-Peru 63, Pontiac 46

Lake Park 74, Willowbrook 55

Lake View 56, Foreman 46

Larkin 72, West Chicago 42

Latin 68, Francis Parker 67

Leo 62, Providence 51, OT

Liberty 47, Concord (Triopia) 43

Lockport 53, Andrew 42

Lyons 60, Hinsdale Central 41

Mahomet-Seymour 46, Effingham 35

Maine West 42, Maine East 36

Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 53, Carmel 49

Marist 60, Woodstock Marian 49

Mascoutah 87, Waterloo 26

Mather 80, Senn 65

Metamora 49, Bartonville (Limestone) 44

Minooka 56, Yorkville 41

Monmouth-Roseville 62, Knoxville 58

Morton 54, Pekin 39

Mt. Carmel 59, Lawrenceville 47

Naperville Neuqua Valley 62, Naperville Central 50

Nazareth 44, St. Patrick 40

Neoga 41, Sullivan 38

Newark 69, Serena 50

Newton 59, North Clay 52

Niles North 48, Deerfield 45

Niles West 43, Maine South 40

Normal West 71, Bloomington 61

North Lawndale 86, Chicago Marshall 58

Northridge Prep 37, North Shore Country Day 20

O’Fallon 55, Alton 23

Oak Forest 74, Shepard 41

Oak Lawn Community 55, Lemont 39

Okaw Valley 58, Raymond Lincolnwood 35

Olney (Richland County) 63, Red Hill 40

Oswego East 82, Oswego 49

Ottawa Marquette 66, Mendota 47

Palatine 45, Conant 37

Paris 65, Marshall 57

Payson Seymour 67, Mendon Unity 48

Payton 59, Clemente 42

Peoria (H.S.) 63, Richwoods 34

Peoria Manual 74, Urbana 47

Piasa Southwestern 50, Gillespie 46

Pittsfield 52, Riverton 40

Plainfield East 39, Plainfield South 38

Pleasant Plains 61, Williamsville 58

Princeton 62, Rock Falls 38

Prospect 58, Elk Grove 48

Prosser 114, Chicago Uplift 29

Quincy 68, Sterling 40

Quincy Notre Dame 54, Joliet Catholic 53

Raby 70, Chicago (Legal Prep Charter) 51

Richardson, Texas 65, Kenwood 59

Riverdale 77, Morrison 52

Riverside-Brookfield 82, Chicago Christian 20

Robinson 59, Casey-Westfield 56

Rochester 46, Eisenhower 42

Rock Island 76, Moline 70

Rockford Boylan 52, Belvidere North 26

Rockford East 85, Belvidere 37

Rockford Guilford 69, Hononegah 66

Rockford Lutheran 73, Dixon 52

Rockridge 47, Sherrard 23

Rolling Meadows 68, Buffalo Grove 36

Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 67, Springfield Southeast 36

Sandoval 64, Grayville 42

Seneca 47, Woodland 28

Springfield 51, Springfield Lanphier 43

St. Ignatius 61, St. Laurence 49

St. Rita 71, Marmion 46

Steeleville 60, New Athens 36

Streator 61, Wilmington 46

Sycamore 50, Rochelle 37

Taft 83, Northside Prep 42

Teutopolis 57, Bloomington Central Catholic 51

Thornton Fractional North 52, Blue Island Eisenhower 45

Thornton Fractional South 67, Oak Lawn Richards 52

Thornwood 74, Thornridge 66

Tolono Unity 60, Clinton 28

Trenton Wesclin 51, Red Bud 49

Triad 58, Bethalto Civic Memorial 23

Vernon Hills 46, Highland Park 42

Walther Christian Academy 66, Elmwood Park 48

Warsaw West Hancock 73, Rushville-Industry 27

Washington 48, Dunlap 31

Washington 57, Dunlap 38

Watseka (coop) 46, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 28

Waubonsie Valley 59, Metea Valley 35

Wells 48, Collins Academy 41

Westmont 41, Aurora Central Catholic 33

Whitney Young def. Farragut, forfeit

Winnebago 49, Byron 35

North Greene Tournament=

Barry (Western) 55, North Greene 43

Greenfield-Northwestern 44, Calhoun/Brussels Co-op 30

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Athens vs. New Berlin, ppd.

Aurora Christian vs. St. Francis, ccd.

Benton vs. Herrin, ccd.

Carterville vs. DuQuoin, ccd.

Chester vs. Okawville, ccd.

Chicago (Perspectives MSA) vs. Chicago (Jones), ccd.

Coal City vs. Manteno, ccd.

Cobden vs. Elverado, ppd.

Fairfield vs. Eldorado, ppd.

Harrisburg vs. West Frankfort, ccd.

Hoffman Estates vs. Fremd, ccd.

Illini Central vs. Stanford Olympia, ccd.

Johnston City vs. Trico, ccd.

Kankakee Grace Christian vs. Momence, ccd.

Lisle vs. Reed-Custer, ccd.

Litchfield vs. Greenville, ccd.

Macomb vs. Astoria (Table Grove VIT), ccd.

Ottawa vs. Plano, ccd.

Pinckneyville vs. Madison, ccd.

Prairie Ridge vs. Burlington Central, ccd.

Sandburg vs. Stagg, ccd.

Sesser-Valier vs. Norris City (NCOE), ccd.

St. Viator vs. Lisle (Benet Academy), ccd.

Staunton vs. Carlinville, ccd.

Woodlawn vs. Christopher, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/