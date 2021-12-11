GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Addison Trail 34, Downers South 29
Algonquin (Jacobs) 43, Crystal Lake South 23
Aurora (West Aurora) 64, Plainfield North 57, OT
Batavia 54, Glenbard North 38
Bogan 41, DuSable 2
Bowen 26, Richards 23
Canton 47, East Peoria 14
Carmel 65, Woodstock Marian 18
Cary-Grove 47, McHenry 31
Chicago (C. Military Academy-Bronzeville) 33, Maria 15
Deerfield 73, Niles North 20
Downers North 48, Hinsdale Central 35
Fenger 38, Chicago Washington 35
Fremd 65, Hoffman Estates 25
Geneva 65, St. Charles North 27
Glenbrook South 56, New Trier 54
Grayslake Central 52, Grant 42
Gurnee Warren 39, Lake Zurich 38
Hersey 56, Wheeling 16
Hononegah 50, Rockford Guilford 40
Huntley 36, Hampshire 22
Hyde Park 52, Chicago (Perspectives MSA) 43
Islamic Foundation 22, Universal 21
Kaneland 34, Sandwich 24
Lake Forest 55, Zion Benton 27
Libertyville 52, Waukegan 26
Machesney Park Harlem 46, Rockford Jefferson 42
Maine South 60, Niles West 21
Morton 55, Pekin 35
North Shore Country Day 54, Willows 42
Oswego East 74, Oswego 21
Palatine 36, Conant 31
Parkview Christian Academy 55, Galesburg Christian High School 25
Prospect 48, Elk Grove 30
Rochester 49, Eisenhower 21
Rockford Boylan 41, Belvidere North 30
Rolling Meadows 44, Buffalo Grove 34
Round Lake 46, Grayslake North 14
Schaumburg Christian 62, Westlake 32
South Elgin 67, Aurora (East) 27
Stevenson 67, Mundelein 31
Sycamore 62, Rochelle 23
Washington 48, Dunlap 31
Wauconda 72, North Chicago 6
Wheaton North 53, Lake Park 43
Wheaton Warrenville South 39, St. Charles East 27
Willowbrook 51, Hinsdale South 20
York 75, Proviso West 43
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Gallatin County vs. Pope County, ccd.
Lakes Community vs. Antioch, ppd.
Prairie Ridge vs. Burlington Central, ppd.
