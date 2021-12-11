GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Addison Trail 34, Downers South 29

Algonquin (Jacobs) 43, Crystal Lake South 23

Aurora (West Aurora) 64, Plainfield North 57, OT

Batavia 54, Glenbard North 38

Bogan 41, DuSable 2

Bowen 26, Richards 23

Canton 47, East Peoria 14

Carmel 65, Woodstock Marian 18

Cary-Grove 47, McHenry 31

Chicago (C. Military Academy-Bronzeville) 33, Maria 15

Deerfield 73, Niles North 20

Downers North 48, Hinsdale Central 35

Fenger 38, Chicago Washington 35

Fremd 65, Hoffman Estates 25

Geneva 65, St. Charles North 27

Glenbrook South 56, New Trier 54

Grayslake Central 52, Grant 42

Gurnee Warren 39, Lake Zurich 38

Hersey 56, Wheeling 16

Hononegah 50, Rockford Guilford 40

Huntley 36, Hampshire 22

Hyde Park 52, Chicago (Perspectives MSA) 43

Islamic Foundation 22, Universal 21

Kaneland 34, Sandwich 24

Lake Forest 55, Zion Benton 27

Libertyville 52, Waukegan 26

Machesney Park Harlem 46, Rockford Jefferson 42

Maine South 60, Niles West 21

Morton 55, Pekin 35

North Shore Country Day 54, Willows 42

Oswego East 74, Oswego 21

Palatine 36, Conant 31

Parkview Christian Academy 55, Galesburg Christian High School 25

Prospect 48, Elk Grove 30

Rochester 49, Eisenhower 21

Rockford Boylan 41, Belvidere North 30

Rolling Meadows 44, Buffalo Grove 34

Round Lake 46, Grayslake North 14

Schaumburg Christian 62, Westlake 32

South Elgin 67, Aurora (East) 27

Stevenson 67, Mundelein 31

Sycamore 62, Rochelle 23

Washington 48, Dunlap 31

Wauconda 72, North Chicago 6

Wheaton North 53, Lake Park 43

Wheaton Warrenville South 39, St. Charles East 27

Willowbrook 51, Hinsdale South 20

York 75, Proviso West 43

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Gallatin County vs. Pope County, ccd.

Lakes Community vs. Antioch, ppd.

Prairie Ridge vs. Burlington Central, ppd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/