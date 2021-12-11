Arizona faces Philadelphia, looks to end home skid

Philadelphia Flyers (9-12-4, seventh in the Metropolitan) vs. Arizona Coyotes (5-19-2, eighth in the Central)

Glendale, Arizona; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Coyotes +137, Flyers -161; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona plays Philadelphia looking to stop its four-game home skid.

The Coyotes are 2-8-1 on their home ice. Arizona averages 4.6 penalties per game, the most in the Western Conference. Liam O’Brien leads the team with 12 total penalties.

The Flyers are 5-6-2 on the road. Philadelphia averages 9.2 penalty minutes per game, the seventh-most in the Eastern Conference. Zack MacEwen leads the team serving 20 total minutes.

In their last meeting on Nov. 2, Philadelphia won 3-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan Dzingel leads the Coyotes with a minuszero in 16 games this season. Clayton Keller has eight assists over the last 10 games for Arizona.

Claude Giroux leads the Flyers with nine goals and has 22 points. Cam Atkinson has two goals and three assists over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Coyotes: 3-6-1, averaging 1.9 goals, 3.4 assists, 4.1 penalties and 9.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game with a .910 save percentage.

Flyers: 1-8-1, averaging 1.9 goals, 3.2 assists, 3.9 penalties and 8.4 penalty minutes while giving up 4.3 goals per game with an .883 save percentage.

INJURIES: Coyotes: None listed.

Flyers: Derick Brassard: day to day (undisclosed).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.