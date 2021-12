Wednesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

(Chicago ) Wolcott School 54, Chicago (Lycee Francais) High School 34

Agape Christian 56, N. Bloomfield, Ohio 41

Algonquin (Jacobs) 39, McHenry 36

Amundsen 70, Chicago (Marine Military Academy) 30

Bolingbrook 47, Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 45

Burlington Central 83, Crystal Lake Central 15

Chicago (Jones) 84, Chicago (Legal Prep Charter) 49

Chicago (Lane) 58, North Lawndale 53

Chicago (Noble Street/Butler) 58, Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Comer) 53

Crystal Lake South 51, Prairie Ridge 40

Dundee-Crown 61, Hampshire 47

Freeport (Aquin) 59, Pearl City 26

Freeport 79, Belvidere 38

Glenbard North 71, St. Charles East 63

Hope Academy 67, Skokie (Ida Crown) 48

Hubbard 71, Epic Academy Charter 35

Huntley 56, Cary-Grove 35

Illiana Christian, Ind. 62, Crete-Monee 48

Joliet Catholic 56, Joliet Central 44

Kelvyn Park 47, Douglass 33

Lake Park 63, Batavia 51

Libertyville 60, Grant 49

Lincoln Park 77, Schurz 58

Mather 64, Chicago Uplift 25

Monmouth United 54, Augusta Southeastern 47

Orangeville 63, Dakota 42

Orr def. Farragut, forfeit

Payton 38, Raby 36

Peoria Manual 76, Richwoods 71

Polo 59, Durand 42

Rockford Boylan 57, Rockford Jefferson 33

Rockford East 53, Belvidere North 50

St. Charles North 47, Wheaton North 34

Steinmetz 52, Chicago Academy 51

Taft 71, Lake View 52

Universal 51, Horizon Science Academy Mckinley Park 38

Walther Christian Academy 56, Deerfield (Zell Jewish) 33

Wells def. Clemente, forfeit

Wheaton Warrenville South 46, Geneva 30

Whitfield, Mo. 70, Breese Mater Dei 36

Whitney Young 78, Chicago Marshall 40

Woodstock North 78, Harvest Christian Academy 52

Yeshiva 61, Waldorf 20

North Greene Tournament=

Calhoun/Brussels Co-op def. Pleasant Hill, forfeit

Greenfield-Northwestern 58, Barry (Western) 35

Spring Valley Hall Tournament=

Mendota 64, Fieldcrest 52

Rock Falls 53, Bureau Valley 30

St. Bede 66, Stillman Valley 55

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Kankakee vs. Rantoul, ccd.

___

