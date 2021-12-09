Wednesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Beaverton 39, Barlow 28
Colton 43, Mohawk 14
Corbett 78, Catlin Gabel 18
Crook County 56, Sisters 36
Faith Bible 60, Amity 30
Gervais 56, Portland Christian 24
Hillsboro 54, Lebanon 51
McMinnville 44, Lincoln 29
North Douglas 45, Coquille 33
North Eugene 44, Roseburg 29
North Medford 62, Ashland 35
Redmond 51, Thurston 36
Regis 51, Scio 21
Springfield 48, Central 35
Westview 59, Forest Grove 48
