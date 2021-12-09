Philadelphia plays Utah, aims for 4th straight victory

Utah Jazz (17-7, third in the Western Conference) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (14-11, sixth in the Eastern Conference)

Philadelphia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: 76ers -2.5

BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia will try to build upon its three-game win streak with a victory against Utah.

The 76ers are 5-5 on their home court. Philadelphia scores 107.1 points and has outscored opponents by 1.2 points per game.

The Jazz are 8-3 on the road. Utah averages 114.9 points and has outscored opponents by 10.1 points per game.

The two teams play for the second time this season. The Jazz defeated the 76ers 120-85 in their last meeting on Nov. 17. Bojan Bogdanovic led the Jazz with 27 points, and Shake Milton led the 76ers with 18 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Seth Curry averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the 76ers, scoring 16.2 points while shooting 41.1% from beyond the arc. Joel Embiid is shooting 44.8% and averaging 29.0 points over the past 10 games for Philadelphia.

Donovan Mitchell is averaging 24.7 points, five assists and 1.7 steals for the Jazz. Bogdanovic is averaging 16.0 points over the last 10 games for Utah.

LAST 10 GAMES: 76ers: 6-4, averaging 105.5 points, 43.3 rebounds, 22.6 assists, 7.8 steals and 6.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 104.8 points per game.

Jazz: 8-2, averaging 120.5 points, 45.2 rebounds, 24.6 assists, 6.7 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 50.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.3 points.

INJURIES: 76ers: Ben Simmons: out (back), Grant Riller: out (shoulder).

Jazz: Udoka Azubuike: out (ankle), Hassan Whiteside: out (glute).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.