MVHC Deployed Mobile Health Clinic in Cambridge

THE MUSKINGUM VALLEY HEALTH CENTERS IS PROVIDING PRIMARY CARE, FREE COVID-19 TESTING AND VACCINATION, AND MORE THROUGH THEIR MOBILE HEALTH UNIT.

THE MVHC MOBILE UNIT IS GIVING RESIDENTS IN THAT CERTAIN AREA EASIER ACCESS TO MEDICAL NEEDS.

TODAY THE MOBILE UNIT WAS LOCATED AT THE FAITH UNITED METHODIST CHURCH IN CAMBRIDGE.

“Mobile units go out to site locations and we reach out to more rural communities for a little but more easy access to primary care. The mobile units handle labs, COVID testing’s, we can pretty much do as what you could do as you would in a doctor’s office,” Heather Carpenter, Mobile Manager of the MVHC Mobile Units said.



THERE IS ALSO A NURSE PRACTITIONER AT THE MOBILE UNIT, WHO CAN PRESCRIBE A RESIDENT WITH THE APPROPRIATE MEDICATIONS IF NEEDED.

CARPENTER SAID IF THERE IS ANYTHING BEYOND THE BASIC PRIMARY HEALTH CARE, THEY CAN REFER THE PATIENT TO ONE OF THE MVHC LOCATIONS.



“We can see anyone. You just come out to one of our units. We can get you established if your not a patient with MVHC, we’ll get you established and then if you’re here for a primary visit or if your needing some sort of a testing or some labs, we’ll go from there,” Carpenter said.



MVHC HAS PARTNERED WITH THE SOUTH EAST AREA TRANSIT TO PROVIDE RIDES TO RESIDENTS IN THE COMMUNITY IF THEY ARE STILL FINDING TRANSPORTATION TO A MOBILE UNIT TO BE AN ISSUE.

THIS MONTH, THE MVHC MOBILE UNITS WILL BE LOCATED AT THE SECREST SENIOR CENTER IN SENECAVILLE TOMORROW FROM 9:00 A.M. TO 3:00 P.M. AND THEN BACK AT THE FAITH UNITED METHODIST CHURCH IN CAMBRIDGE ON DECEMBER 23RD FROM 9:00 A.M. TO 3:00 P.M.



FOR MORE INFORMATION, YOU CAN VISIT THEIR WEBSITE.