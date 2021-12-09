Milwaukee plays Colorado

Milwaukee (2-6) vs. Colorado (7-3)

CU Events Center, Boulder, Colorado; Friday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee and Colorado both look to put winning streaks together . Both programs earned home victories in their last game. Colorado earned a 60-57 win over Eastern Washington on Wednesday, while Milwaukee got a 77-69 win over Robert Morris on Saturday.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Colorado’s Jabari Walker has averaged 14.6 points and 9.2 rebounds while Evan Battey has put up 12.9 points and 4.7 rebounds. For the Panthers, Patrick Baldwin Jr. has averaged 17.4 points and eight rebounds while Donovan Newby has put up 10.4 points.BRILLIANT BALDWIN JR.: Baldwin has connected on 40 percent of the 30 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 86.7 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Milwaukee is 0-6 when scoring fewer than 71 points and 2-0 when scoring at least 71.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Panthers have recently created baskets via assists more often than the Buffaloes. Colorado has an assist on 34 of 66 field goals (51.5 percent) across its past three games while Milwaukee has assists on 46 of 72 field goals (63.9 percent) during its past three games.

STIFLING DEFENSE: Milwaukee has held opposing teams to 38.8 percent shooting, the lowest percentage among all Horizon teams.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

