McHugh Incorporated Partners With Eastside Community Ministries and WHIZ For Their Yearly Toy Drive

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- The McHugh Dealership is back with their Yearly Christmas Toy Drive, which is partnered with Eastside Community Ministry (EMS) and WHIZ-TV.

Tim McHugh, Co-Owner McHugh Incorporated, shared how they’ve been doing the toy drive for many years now and each years it’s always a success.

“It varies from year to year. We use to fill up the back of a pick up truck several times to do it. I would imagine last year and this year the support will probably blow my mind because it’s been tough this last couple of years and people need help.”

McHugh added that even though the toys will be donated to EMS, there are still a lot of other organizations in the county that they work with to make things happen.

He also encouraged the people to get involved and spoke on behalf of the McHugh staff about it feels to be able to donate, and help the community not only around this time of the year, but all year long.

“It’s really something myself and my family, and our employees just like to be involved in. We try to do things that help the community throughout the year, but during the holiday season during Christmas, it just makes us feel good to do something for people that need.”

The community can drop off the toys at the McHugh Dealership located at 3420 Maple Ave. Resident can donate any type of toy they would like up until December 20th.