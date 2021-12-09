Flyers face the Golden Knights on 10-game losing streak

Philadelphia Flyers (8-12-4, seventh in the Metropolitan) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (15-10-0, second in the Pacific)

Paradise, Nevada; Friday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Knights -216, Flyers +173; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia looks to break its 10-game skid when the Flyers take on Vegas.

The Golden Knights are 9-5-0 at home. Vegas is fourth in the Western Conference averaging 3.4 goals per game, led by Jonathan Marchessault with 11.

The Flyers are 4-6-2 on the road. Philadelphia ranks 28th in the Eastern Conference with 31.2 shots per game and is averaging 2.3 goals.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chandler Stephenson has 22 total points for the Golden Knights, nine goals and 13 assists. Max Pacioretty has five goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Vegas.

Claude Giroux leads the Flyers with nine goals and has 21 points. Joel Farabee has three goals over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Knights: 6-4-0, averaging 3.9 goals, 6.1 assists, 3.3 penalties and 7.2 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game with an .900 save percentage.

Flyers: 0-8-2, averaging 1.8 goals, 2.7 assists, 3.6 penalties and 7.8 penalty minutes while giving up 4.3 goals per game with an .879 save percentage.

INJURIES: Golden Knights: None listed.

Flyers: Joel Farabee: out (shoulder).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.