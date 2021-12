Big Brothers Big Sisters Celebrates Annual Christmas Party This Saturday

ZANESVILLE, OHIO- THERE ARE BIG THINGS HAPPENING THIS HOLIDAY SEASON FOR BIG BROTHERS BIG SISTERS IN ZANESVILLE .

THIS SATURDAY BIG BROTHERS BIG SISTERS WILL BE HAVING THEIR ANNUAL CHRISTMAS PARTY AT ADORNETTO’S PIZZA FROM 12:00 TO 2:00 P.M.

“It’s of course for only those enrolled in our programs, but it’s just a really nice thing to do each and every year for our little’s and big’s so that they have an opportunity to get together and celebrate the holiday together. (EDIT) I’d just love to highlight Adornetto’s because Adrian Adornetto, the Owner and Operator of Adornetto’s Pizza has been a joy to deal with and they accommodate us every year,” Katie Manini, Executive Director of Big Brothers Big Sisters Zanesville stated.

EACH PERSON WILL RECEIVE A SPECIAL GIFT, PIZZA, COOKIES AND ENTERTAINMENT BY DJ KURTUS.

MAININI SAYS THEY WILL BE HAVING SANTA AS A SPECIAL GUEST.

THE ORGANIZATION WILL ALSO BE HOLDING FREE CHRISTMAS HAIRCUTS NEXT SATURDAY FROM 8:30 A.M. TO 4:00 P.M. FOR THE KIDS IN THE BIG BROTHERS BIG SISTERS PROGRAM.

THE EVENT IS PROVIDED BY PRINCE’S BARBER ACADEMY .

“We thought it would be a really great idea, you need a clean haircut for the holidays, your family picture, kids need haircuts year round so we partnered with Prince’s Barber Academy and Prince Fields is gracious enough to offer us his students and he scheduled slots for kids to make appointments for the kids who are enrolled in our programs,” Mainini said.

WITH MORE BIG THINGS ON THE WAY, MAININI ADDED THAT CRENO’S PIZZA WILL ALSO BE SPONSORING SOME OF THE LITTLE’S OF MUSKINGUM AND GUERNSEY COUNTIES BY FEEDING 30 FAMILIES AND PROVIDING GIFTS