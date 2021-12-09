Ansong, Green Bay visit Kansas City

Green Bay (2-6) vs. Kansas City (4-4)

Swinney Recreation Center, Kansas City, Missouri; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two junior forwards will be on display as Emmanuel Ansong and Green Bay will go up against Josiah Allick and Kansas City. Ansong has scored 22 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 16 over his last five games. Allick is averaging 12 points over the last five games.

TEAM LEADERS: The Phoenix are led by juniors Ansong and Donovan Ivory. Ansong has averaged 13.8 points and 5.4 rebounds while Ivory has recorded 11.5 points and 4.4 rebounds per game. The Roos have been anchored by Allick and Marvin Nesbitt Jr., who are averaging 10.6 and 9.5 points, respectively.ACCURATE ANSONG: Ansong has connected on 31.3 percent of the 16 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 83.3 percent of his free throws this season.

SLIPPING AT 60: Green Bay is 0-6 when it allows at least 60 points and 2-0 when it holds opponents to less than 60.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Roos have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Phoenix. Kansas City has an assist on 52 of 83 field goals (62.7 percent) over its past three games while Green Bay has assists on 44 of 76 field goals (57.9 percent) during its past three games.

TOUGH DEFENSE: Kansas City has held opposing teams to 61 points per game, the lowest figure among all Summit League teams. The Roos have allowed only 52.4 points per game over their last five games.

