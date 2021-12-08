Wednesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Agape Christian, Ill. 56, N. Bloomfield 41

Andrews Osborne Academy 90, Fuchs Mizrachi 45

Ashtabula Edgewood 68, Painesville Harvey 64

Ashtabula Lakeside 71, Conneaut 53

Athens 46, Circleville 34

Chagrin Falls 50, Chesterland W. Geauga 42

Cin. Deer Park 55, Cin. SCPA 14

Cols. Franklin Hts. 80, Galloway Westland 47

Delaware Buckeye Valley 64, Lewis Center Olentangy 58

E. Cle. Shaw 59, Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 58

Elmore Woodmore 41, Northwood 38

Garfield Hts. Trinity 68, Cuyahoga Hts. 56

Hilliard Davidson 65, Cols. Linden-McKinley 53

Johnstown Northridge 68, Zanesville 28

Lyndhurst Brush 78, Cle. Glenville 67

Medina 76, Lakewood 31

Newark Licking Valley 66, Hebron Lakewood 19

Orange 61, Gates Mills Hawken 29

Orwell Grand Valley 64, Mantua Crestwood 52

Pataskala Licking Hts. 64, Johnstown 43

Perry 63, Geneva 40

Richmond Hts. 89, Beachwood 45

Sycamore Mohawk 64, Dola Hardin Northern 49

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/