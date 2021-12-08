Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Akr. Buchtel 81, Akr. Firestone 45

Akr. East 67, Akr. North 35

Akr. Kenmore-Garfield 63, Akr. Ellet 62

Akr. Manchester 59, Apple Creek Waynedale 41

Alliance 61, Louisville 55

Alliance Marlington 66, Canal Fulton Northwest 43

Amanda-Clearcreek 70, Cols. Horizon Science 52

Amanda-Clearcreek 70, Horizon Science 52

Amherst Steele 86, Lorain Clearview 49

Antwerp 55, Ottoville 33

Ashland Crestview 62, Crestline 44

Aurora 53, Chagrin Falls Kenston 52

Bainbridge Paint Valley 72, Peebles 59

Barnesville 67, Bellaire 52

Batavia Clermont NE 58, Lees Creek E. Clinton 42

Bay Village Bay 59, Richfield Revere 58, 4OT

Beallsville 66, Hundred, W.Va. 55

Beaver Eastern 76, Portsmouth W. 61

Bedford 58, Copley 49

Belmont Union Local 67, St. Clairsville 61

Beloit W. Branch 53, Canfield S. Range 47

Berlin Hiland 41, Sugarcreek Garaway 39

Bishop Hartley 60, Cols. Wellington 36

Botkins 48, Minster 33

Bowerston Conotton Valley 41, Newcomerstown 29

Bristol 63, Garrettsville Garfield 36

Brookfield 57, Columbiana 53

Brunswick 83, LaGrange Keystone 55

Byesville Meadowbrook 66, Zanesville W. Muskingum 47

Cambridge 37, Martins Ferry 26

Camden Preble Shawnee 62, Day. Stivers 46

Campbell Memorial 66, Youngs. Valley Christian 45

Can. McKinley 66, Can. Glenoak 56

Can. South 53, Navarre Fairless 35

Canal Winchester 78, Cols. Franklin Hts. 49

Canfield 73, Youngs. East 20

Cedarville 40, S. Charleston SE 31

Celina 43, Delphos Jefferson 37

Centerburg 77, Cardington-Lincoln 43

Centerville 71, Miamisburg 39

Chardon NDCL 66, Andrews Osborne Academy 63

Chillicothe Huntington 53, W. Union 29

Chillicothe Zane Trace 66, McArthur Vinton County 46

Cin. Elder 67, St. Bernard Roger Bacon 60

Cin. Gamble Montessori 76, Community Christian (Independence), Ky. 16

Cin. La Salle 59, E. Central, Ind. 40

Cin. Madeira 54, Reading 43

Cin. Mariemont 98, Cin. Finneytown 69

Cin. Princeton 80, Cin. Colerain 57

Cin. Riverview East 74, Spencer Center High School for Gifted and Exceptional Students 40

Cin. Summit Country Day 54, St. Bernard-Elmwood Place 16

Cin. Sycamore 72, W. Chester Lakota W. 54

Cin. Taft 88, Cin. Aiken 50

Cin. Walnut Hills 72, Cin. West Clermont 35

Cin. Western Hills 76, Cin. Hughes 68

Cin. Withrow 65, Cin. Shroder 23

Cin. Woodward 81, Cincinnati Trailblazers HomeSchool 25

Cin. Wyoming 73, Cin. Deer Park 39

Cols. Africentric 69, Cols. Walnut Ridge 62

Cols. Independence 79, Cols. Marion-Franklin 38

Cols. Mifflin 49, Cols. Linden-McKinley 48

Cols. Northland 70, North Intl 39

Cols. Upper Arlington 65, Grove City 54

Columbia Station Columbia 73, Elyria Open Door 54

Columbiana Crestview 56, Hanoverton United 34

Creston Norwayne 79, Orrville 52

Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 64, Cle. St. Ignatius 60, OT

Day. Chaminade Julienne 57, Day. Carroll 47

Delaware Christian 64, Northside Christian 55

Detroit University Prep, Mich. 60, Tol. Start 52

Dover 57, Wooster 50

Dresden Tri-Valley 73, Warsaw River View 62

East 52, Cols. Whetstone 48

Euclid 101, Eastlake North 67

Fairfield 59, Hamilton 39

Fairport Harbor Harding 75, Southington Chalker 60

Fairview 55, Warrensville Hts. 42

Fayetteville-Perry 57, Lynchburg-Clay 50

Felicity-Franklin 58, Blanchester 55

Franklin 81, Day. Belmont 55

Fremont Ross 75, Sandusky Perkins 58

Ft. Loramie 55, Sidney Fairlawn 33

Ft. Recovery 59, St. Paris Graham 57

Gahanna Cols. Academy 61, Cols. KIPP 44

Galion Northmor 56, Fredericktown 54, OT

Georgetown 63, Bethel-Tate 23

Gorham Fayette 54, Stryker 43

Grafton Midview 68, Oberlin 62

Granville Christian 67, Liberty Christian Academy 55

Greenfield McClain 52, Washington C.H. 49

Grove City Cent. Crossing 45, Bishop Ready 40

Grove City Christian 51, Cols. Patriot Prep 49

Groveport Madison Christian 52, Tree of Life 50

Groveport-Madison 66, Reynoldsburg 65

Hamilton Ross 57, Monroe 33

Hicksville 39, Bryan 36

Hilliard Bradley 48, Hilliard Darby 45

Hillsboro 56, Chillicothe 33

Howard E. Knox 46, Mt. Gilead 28

Huber Hts. Wayne 57, Clayton Northmont 34

Ironton 54, Gallipolis Gallia 51

Ironton Rock Hill 59, Chesapeake 48, OT

Jackson 56, Washington C.H. Miami Trace 32

Kenton 52, Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 40

Kettering Fairmont 57, Springboro 38

Kidron Cent. Christian 63, Medina Christian Academy 35

Kinsman Badger 83, Cortland Maplewood 57

Lancaster Fairfield Union 51, Cols. Hamilton Twp. 31

Latham Western 51, Ironton St. Joseph 35

Leavittsburg LaBrae 46, Niles McKinley 37

Lebanon 54, Morrow Little Miami 53

Leesburg Fairfield 70, Mowrystown Whiteoak 57

Legacy Christian 57, Waynesville 44

Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 47, Westerville Cent. 34

Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 69, Cin. Oak Hills 24

Lima Bath 57, Lima Cent. Cath. 53

Lisbon Beaver 58, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 49

Lisbon David Anderson 65, Academy for Urban Scholars Youngstown 49

Lodi Cloverleaf 72, Mogadore Field 59

Logan 44, Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 41

London Madison Plains 49, Jamestown Greeneview 40

Lorain 43, Cle. Cent. Cath. 34

Loveland 68, Kings Mills Kings 60

Lowellville 67, Ravenna SE 62

Lucasville Valley 73, Minford 64

Macedonia Nordonia 55, Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 52

Magnolia Sandy Valley 52, Uhrichsville Claymont 48

Marion Elgin 39, Morral Ridgedale 35

Massillon Tuslaw 63, Doylestown Chippewa 56

Mayfield 64, N. Royalton 49

Mentor Lake Cath. 56, Willoughby S. 41

Middletown 72, Mason 66

Milford Center Fairbanks 57, Urbana 54, OT

Mogadore 87, Atwater Waterloo 70

Mt. Victory Ridgemont 52, Harrod Allen E. 42

N. Can. Hoover 46, Green 41

N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 67, Heartland Christian 65

N. Lewisburg Triad 66, Spring. NE 60

New Albany 64, Cols. St. Charles 61

New Boston Glenwood 74, Portsmouth Clay 40

New Carlisle Tecumseh 68, Tipp City Bethel 64

New Concord John Glenn 50, Coshocton 45

New Hope Christian 56, Fairfield Christian 43

New Lexington 52, McConnelsville Morgan 41

New Richmond 58, Cin. Hills Christian Academy 54

Newton Local 79, Day. Miami Valley 36

Northside Christian 51, Shekinah Christian 50

Oak Harbor 49, Vermilion 38

Oak Hill 61, Crown City S. Gallia 52

Old Fort 66, Lakeside Danbury 48

Oregon Stritch 73, Tol. Bowsher 54

Pandora-Gilboa 52, Kalida 46, 2OT

Parma 63, Medina Buckeye 61

Peninsula Woodridge 51, Norton 41

Philo 68, Crooksville 25

Pickerington Cent. 77, Pickerington N. 60

Poland Seminary 63, Austintown Fitch 53

Pomeroy Meigs 71, Reedsville Eastern 36

Proctorville Fairland 63, Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 35

RULH 61, Sardinia Eastern Brown 56

Racine Southern 75, Bidwell River Valley 63

S. Webster 66, Wheelersburg 56

Salineville Southern 75, Bidwell River Valley 63, OT

Shadyside 54, New Matamoras Frontier 45

Sidney Lehman 63, Ansonia 60

South 52, Cols. Eastmoor 49

Spring. Cath. Cent. 54, Spring. Greenon 49

Steubenville 51, John Marshall, W.Va. 38

Stewart Federal Hocking 78, Albany Alexander 51

Stow-Munroe Falls 60, Kent Roosevelt 51

Strasburg-Franklin 64, E. Can. 35

Streetsboro 68, Ravenna 40

Strongsville 64, Elyria Cath. 61

Sullivan Black River 62, Loudonville 44

Thornville Sheridan 61, Zanesville Maysville 58

Tiffin Columbian 65, Fostoria 53

Tol. Emmanuel Baptist 75, Tol. St. Francis 58

Troy 60, Xenia 51

Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 56, Lore City Buckeye Trail 47

Union City Mississinawa Valley 53, Union City, Ind. 48

Vienna Mathews 83, Warren Lordstown 34

Vincent Warren 66, Belpre 44

W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 69, Hamilton New Miami 62

W. Carrollton 62, Fairborn 59

W. Lafayette Ridgewood 52, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 49, 2OT

Wadsworth 73, Massillon Perry 50

Warren Howland 56, Newton Falls 38

Waterford 41, Sarahsville Shenandoah 39

Waverly 67, McDermott Scioto NW 29

Westerville N. 68, Delaware Hayes 32

Westerville S. 55, Sunbury Big Walnut 34

Westlake 71, Independence 67

Williamsburg 66, Clarksville Clinton-Massie 47

Wintersville Indian Creek 53, Richmond Edison 22

Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 63, Rayland Buckeye 42

Yellow Springs 52, Lewisburg Tri-County N. 33

Youngs. Boardman 59, Tallmadge 55

Youngs. Chaney High School 71, Warren Harding 70

Youngs. Liberty 40, McDonald 36

Youngs. Ursuline 75, Cortland Lakeview 36

Zanesville Rosecrans 58, Steubenville Cath. Cent. 50

Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 52, Minerva 43

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Cin. Anderson vs. Milford, ccd.

N. Bend (Cleves) Taylor vs. Cin. Indian Hill, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/