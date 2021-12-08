Officials: Man killed, marshal’s deputy wounded in shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A man inside a home in Ohio’s capital exchanged gunfire Wednesday with members of a United States Marshal’s task force that was serving a warrant at the residence, leaving the man dead and a deputy wounded, authorities said.

The man began firing from inside a closet as the officers were taking the subject of the warrant into custody, striking the deputy in the upper torso, a marshal’s service spokesman said.

At least one officer returned fire, and the man was shot at least once. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

The shooting in Columbus occurred around 9:20 a.m., shortly after marshals and members of the Southern Ohio Fugitive Apprehension Task Force arrived at the home.

The subject of the warrant and others in the home were taken into custody. Authorities have not provided details about why the person was wanted or other details about the case, citing the ongoing investigation.

The wounded deputy was being treated at a hospital for undisclosed injuries that are not considered life-threatening, authorities said. The deputy’s name has not been released.

No other injuries were reported in the incident.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is leading the investigation, with assistance from the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

The shooting comes about a year after another man, Casey Goodson Jr., was shot and killed in Columbus during a similar task force operation. The sheriff’s deputy in that case was charged with murder and has pleaded not guilty.