Local Scores 12/8/2021

GIRLS BASKETBALL

NORTHRIDGE 68

ZANESVILLE 28

JOHN GLENN 46

RIVER VIEW 21

TRI-VALLEY 54

MEADOWBROOK 24

ANNA KRUPAS LED THE WAY WITH 17 POINTS FOR THE COLTS.

SHERIDAN 62

NEW LEXINGTON 36

JAMISYN STINSON HAD 21 POINTS IN THE GENERALS WIN.

MORGAN 50

CROOKSVILLE 38

CALDWELL 59

BUCKEYE TRAIL 46

JULES HOOD HAD 18 POINTS IN THE WIN FOR CALDWELL.

WEST MUSKINGUM 56

COSHOCTON 18

BOYS BASKETBALL

LICKING VALLEY 67

LAKEWOOD 19

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

CAPITAL 86

MUSKINGUM 68

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

MUSKINGUM 68

CAPITAL 59

TAYLOR DEMASSIMO AND MILAYNA WILLIAMS WITH 11 POINTS EACH.