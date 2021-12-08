Houston Baptist cruises past Champion Christian 84-67

Sports
Associated Press15

HOUSTON (AP) — Darius Lee scored 23 points to lead four in double figures and Houston Baptist beat Champion Christian 84-67 on Tuesday night.

Lee was 10-of-12 shooting and grabbed seven rebounds. Zion Tordoff added 19 points and 10 rebounds for Houston Baptist (3-5). Sam Hofman had 19 points and Brycen Long had 10.

Ariyon Williams had 23 points for Champion Christian. Braylon Hawkins had 17 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

